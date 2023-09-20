The list recognizes the most inspiring and transformative life sciences leaders driving positive impact at their companies, within their industry, and on behalf of the patients they serve

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES PRESIDENT & CEO JEFFREY M. DAYNO, M.D., NAMED TO 2023 PHARMAVOICE 100 LIST OF TOP INDUSTRY LEADERS The list recognizes the most inspiring and transformative life sciences leaders driving positive impact at their companies, within their industry, and on behalf of the patients they serve

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey M. Dayno, M.D., President & CEO of Harmony Biosciences, was named to the 2023 PharmaVoice 100 list for his unwavering commitment to bring clinical innovation and hope to patients living with rare neurological diseases. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases.

Established in 2005, the PharmaVoice 100 list honors and highlights a diverse mix of noteworthy, influential executives – from the clinic to the C-suite – making important contributions to the life sciences sector and inspiring meaningful change in support of patients globally.

"I am honored and humbled to be selected for this prestigious recognition and to share this platform with an extraordinary group of transformative leaders in life sciences. Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to be mentored by exceptional leaders and to work alongside many talented professionals. These relationships have helped to shape my leadership style and afforded me the opportunity to advance my career, while mentoring the next generation of life sciences leaders," said Dr. Dayno. "At Harmony Biosciences, we believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for patients living with neurological diseases. I am energized by the incredible talent across our organization and proud to lead this team of dedicated individuals, as we strive to develop and commercialize innovative treatments to bring hope to patients living with unmet medical needs."

A former practicing neurologist and faculty member at Jefferson Medical College, Dr. Dayno brought his experience at the bedside to the industry 25 years ago and has held various leadership positions since then. He has been involved in multiple NDA approvals and has built and led medical teams that have collaborated with commercial teams in support of several successful drug launches. Dr. Dayno joined Harmony Biosciences in 2017 as the company's first Chief Medical Officer and was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer earlier this year. He has propelled Harmony's growth strategy forward through advancements in clinical development, corporate development and building out the company's pipeline. Dr. Dayno has served as the Industry Representative for the FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee, as well as several FDA industry advisory panels. Additionally, he sits on the board of Emalex Biosciences, serves on the board of Life Science Cares Philadelphia, and is a member of the Board of Visitors of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

PharmaVoice 100 honorees are selected from a pool of nominations submitted by readers, peers, and colleagues.

About Harmony Biosciences

At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com .

