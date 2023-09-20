Playboy Spirits Launches PLAY HARD Vodka Seltzer

A New Line of Premium Vodka Seltzers Combines Sophisticated Flavors and Andy Warhol Design

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playboy Spirits, a joint venture between Spirits Investment Partners (SIP) and PLBY Group, announces the highly anticipated launch of PLAY HARD – a premium line of vodka seltzers. PLAY HARD Seltzers, Playboy Spirits' newest addition to their alcohol beverage portfolio, is a refreshing new entrant to the RTD category with a focus on unique flavors, natural ingredients, low calories and stand out packaging featuring iconic artwork by Andy Warhol.

Playboy Spirits announces the release of PLAY HARD, a premium line of vodka seltzers. PLAY HARD Seltzers is a refreshing new entrant to the RTD category with a focus on unique flavors, natural ingredients, low calories and stand out packaging featuring iconic artwork by Andy Warhol. (Photo by Tony Kelly) (PRNewswire)

PLAY HARD marks Playboy Spirits' entry into the global ready-to-drink (RTD) market, connecting with Playboy's fashion-forward Gen Z and Millennial following, and opening the vault to its expansive collection of original art. The inaugural lineup debuts with Andy Warhol's iconic "Bunny Head" pop-art painting from 1989, prominently featured on the 12-ounce slim cans with other notable artists set to be featured on subsequent releases. Crafted with gluten-free vodka, sparkling water and all-natural flavors, PLAY HARD is a standout product with a playful spirit. PLAY HARD seeks to fill the void in premium RTDs and invites consumers to indulge in life's pleasures.

"Playboy Spirits welcomes a new generation as we unveil the next chapter in hard seltzers with PLAY HARD—designed for those who seek great flavor, premium quality, and style," said Marc Bushala, CEO of Playboy Spirits and SIP. "PLAY HARD seltzers captures Playboy's legacy as a bon vivant lifestyle brand and modern spirit, inviting everyone to express themselves, live boldly and enjoy themselves. PLAY HARD celebrates self-expression and a nod to those who like to play hard and have fun."

Drawing inspiration from ground-breaking pop culture artists of the 20th Century, including Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and others that painted unique works for Playboy in the 1980's, PLAY HARD elegantly combines the best-in-class product and packaging. Each 12oz slim can has only 3g of carbs, 110 calories, all-natural ingredients and 4.5% ABV. The inaugural release includes the exotic allure of Mango Dragon Fruit, the invigorating zest of Grapefruit Yuzu, the tropical delight of Pineapple Passion Fruit, and refined essence of Apple Prickly Pear. Each of the four flavors reflects PLAY HARD's celebration of uniqueness, creativity and individuality.

"The launch of PLAY HARD is a beautiful intersection of art, culture and content," said Devon Belter, Global Brand Director of PLAY HARD. "Incorporating Andy Warhol's artwork into the PLAY HARD packaging not only pays homage to a cultural icon but also confirms Playboy's legacy of artistic depth, historical significance, and contemporary relevance."

PLAY HARD will be offered in select retailers in Miami and Orlando in September with plans to expand into additional markets throughout 2024. PLAY HARD will be available online at www.playhardseltzer.com starting in September. To learn more about where to purchase PLAY HARD Vodka Seltzer, visit www.playhardseltzer.com .

ABOUT PLAY HARD:

PLAY HARD is the pinnacle of quality and style in the ready-to-drink (RTD) category. The PLAY HARD vodka seltzer lineup features four unique flavors and delivers unparalleled taste and sophistication that encourages consumers to embrace the PLAY HARD spirit and enjoy themselves. To learn more about PLAY HARD, visit or follow PLAY HARD on X , Instagram or Facebook .

ABOUT PLBY GROUP

PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, driving billions of dollars annually in global consumer spending with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group's mission — to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure — builds upon almost seven decades of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at https://www.plbygroup.com .

ABOUT SPIRITS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Spirits Investment Partners ("SIP") creates unique, compelling and authentic brands in the beverage alcohol space. Marc Bushala, Co-Founder and former CEO of Angel's Envy Bourbon and Co-Founder of Heaven's Door Spirits with Bob Dylan created SIP to provide an entrepreneurial ecosystem for the creation and growth acceleration of adult beverage brands. In addition to providing capital, SIP leverages its in-house resources in product innovation, branding, package design, procurement, marketing, sales, distribution, compliance and finance to provide a comprehensive suite of resources for its portfolio of brands and investments. For more information, visit www.spiritsinvestors.com .

