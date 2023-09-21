Harness Releases Gitness -- Open Source Git Platform

Release of first significant open source developer platform in nearly a decade offers a unified solution for source code management and CI pipelines, improving collaboration, enhancing security, and automating tasks in software development workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the {unscripted} conference, Harness , the Modern Software Delivery Platform® company, announced the availability of Gitness ™, a fully open source Git platform that brings a new era of collaboration, speed, security, and intelligence to software development. Gitness is freely available today at gitness.com .

Two key obstacles that developers and teams grapple with in traditional software development are the lack of quality open source platforms and the complexity of managing multiple tools. Most existing solutions come with a hefty price tag, lack essential features, or have significant "feature bloat," making the product difficult to both use and maintain. At the same time, managing and integrating disparate tools leads to time-consuming administrative tasks and potential integration failures, causing bottlenecks, errors, and security risks in the development process and contributes to developer toil.

Gitness addresses these challenges by providing a comprehensive, new open source Git platform where code hosting and automated pipelines are seamlessly integrated, eliminating the need to juggle multiple tools. Setting up and getting started with Gitness takes minutes, simplifying collaboration, ensuring security, and optimizing development workflows, unifying source code management and devops pipelines in one platform. To get started with Gitness, use Docker run to pull the image and start the Gitness container, sign in, and import their existing Git repo—all in a couple of minutes. Gitness packs the power of code repo hosting, collaboration via pull requests (PR), PR checks with Drone-based CI pipelines, and many more capabilities.

Gitness includes:

Streamlined Collaboration and Speed : Gitness enforces collaborative code reviews through automated status checks and mandatory reviewers. This approach accelerates teamwork and ensures code quality.

Enhanced Security : With branch protection rules and robust user access management, Gitness promotes secure code management, minimizing risks associated with unchecked changes.

Efficient Code Management : Gitness integrates AI-powered semantic search, enabling developers to quickly navigate and understand the codebase, expediting development and debugging.

Automated Pipelines: Every code change triggers automated CI pipelines, optimizing performance through caching, reducing manual intervention, and ensuring consistent build and testing processes.

One of Gitness's standout features is its easy migration process. Developers can effortlessly migrate their existing repositories and pipelines, including those from GitHub and GitLab, to Gitness. This automated migration ensures a smooth transition, enabling developers to start leveraging Gitness's benefits in a matter of minutes.

Harness also announced Harness Code Repository, a premium module based on open source Gitness tailored to meet the demands of enterprise teams and organizations. Harness Code Repository provides enhanced features and capabilities, like governance, with OPA policies and fine-grained RBAC, and seamless integrations tailored for the development process on the Harness platform. Harness Code Repository will be available in beta next month.

"Gitness marks a significant milestone for Harness and the software development community and represents our commitment to driving innovation and empowering developers worldwide. As the first significant release of an open source Git platform in nearly a decade, Gitness is equipped to provide all developers with the tools they need to streamline their workflows, collaborate effectively, and ensure code quality," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and cofounder at Harness.

