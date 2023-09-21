Kaiser Permanente Appoints Greg Holmes Chief Human Resources Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Holmes has been promoted to senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Kaiser Permanente, effective October 1, 2023. He replaces Christian Meisner, who has announced his decision to leave the organization to be closer to family on the East Coast.

Holmes has served as senior vice president, Total Rewards and Performance, since 2019. As CHRO, he will have enterprise responsibility for compensation and benefits; employee and labor relations; learning and development; recruiting; succession management; and creating and advancing a culture of equity, diversity, and inclusion. He will report to Kaiser Permanente's Chair and CEO, Greg A. Adams .

"Greg's remarkable talent and deep commitment to Kaiser Permanente's mission made him the clear choice to be CHRO," said Adams. "Importantly, this change in leadership does not mean a change in focus for our human resources organization. As CHRO, Greg will advance the important work already underway to support clinical talent acquisition; organizational capability expansion; equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives; labor relations; and career development to ensure Kaiser Permanente remains a best place to work in health care."

Holmes has held several human resources leadership positions over the past 17 years, with service at Gap Inc., and as interim chief human resources officer at Levi Strauss & Co.

Commenting on Meisner's decision to relocate, Adams said, "I celebrate his decision to prioritize his family and I am so grateful for what he has given Kaiser Permanente during his time with us. His leadership has been instrumental in our ability to support the people of Kaiser Permanente as we've navigated the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic." Meisner joined Kaiser Permanente in April 2020, and he will stay in his current role through September.

