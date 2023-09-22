The First Exhibition at Ray Waterhouse's New Gallery and Modern Fine Art presents EDWARD POVEY, HUMAN: October 5 - November 3, 2023 in New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Ray Waterhouse and Modern Fine Art welcomes acclaimed British artist Edward Povey to New York for what Waterhouse regards as "the most significant show of contemporary I have presented in 40 years of running galleries. This is not an ordinary exhibition. It's an opportunity for art collectors and enthusiasts to see into the soul of a great artist". Povey joined Waterhouse's roster in 2021 and quickly became one his premiere artists.

Edward PoveyBritish b. 1951Tempête, 2023Modelling courtesy of the New Orleans model Katie Overmier.oil on Belgian linen47 1/4 x 55 1/4 in120 x 140.3 cm(75618) (PRNewswire)

Povey has worked tirelessly in his studio in Devon, England, for 20 months to complete 12 canvases for the show. "The artist displays extraordinary skill to create complex figurative paintings, heavy with symbolism and human experience", Waterhouse says, and adds that "Povey characterises his style as Emotional Realism, an apt description given the highly detailed depiction of the figures and the intense emotion they convey".

The experiences Povey endured as the child of a violent seaman gave him insights that still imbue his art with a soulful potency. Waterhouse continues "He allows us to share his forceful awareness of the beauty and vulnerability of life, and the strength of the human spirit".

Edward Povey was born in 1951 in London, England, growing up as an only child, painting obsessively and writing prose and music. He studied drawing and then psychology and painting. He first became well known as a mural painter and the BBC filmed him making 25 large scale murals.

He moved his studio to Grenada for seven years to escape family pressure and concentrate on smaller paintings, and his work began to be acquired by American collectors. In 1991 he showed in John Whitney Payson's New York gallery beside 20th Century American masters. He has now exhibited in seven countries and his work has been acquired by prominent institutions including The National Museum and also the Museum of Modern Art in Wales and numerous private and corporate art collections. In 2018 The British Library documented his career for the British nation.

Prices begin at $25,000. 32-page catalogue available: $12.

Contact: Sandra Waterhouse

MODERN FINE ART

15 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10021

212 717 9100

info@modernfineart.com

Monday – Friday 10am - 6pm

