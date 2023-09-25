SQA Services, Inc. Protects Through Quality: "You Won't Believe What We've Seen" Podcast

PALOS VERDES, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SQA Services Inc., a global leader in supplier quality, is excited to announce the launch of its captivating four-episode podcast series titled "You Won't Believe What We've Seen." This engaging series offers an insider's perspective on the industries SQA serves, including the aerospace, pharmaceutical, technology, and consumer sectors.

The podcast series, available for streaming on our website, takes listeners on an informative and entertaining journey through the diverse landscapes of these industries and how SQA has continuously ensured patient and consumer safety. Each episode delves into the unique challenges, innovations, and insights that SQA Services Inc. brings to the table as a trusted supplier quality partner.

In "You Won't Believe What We've Seen," our chairman Mike McKay and some of our top experts and advisors share their extensive knowledge and experiences, shedding light on the critical role supplier quality plays in today's dynamic business environment. Listeners can expect to gain valuable insights into industry-specific best practices, risk mitigation strategies, the history of SQA Services, Inc., and the latest trends that impact supplier quality management.

SQA Services Inc., with its global footprint spanning over 90 countries, remains committed to delivering unparalleled support to clients and their suppliers worldwide. SQA provides outsourced supplier management programs for quality-critical industries, including fully managed programs for audits, assessments, engineering, source inspection, corrective action management, and remediation. SQA develops, implements, and executes supplier quality solutions that complement and extend client quality teams to secure and improve the global supply chain.

"We are thrilled to launch the 'You Won't Believe What We've Seen' podcast series, which offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of supplier quality across diverse industries. At SQA Services Inc., our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and this podcast series is yet another way we aim to provide valuable insights and support to our clients and partners," said Erika Botello, Marketing Specialist at SQA Services Inc.

Visit our website today or click the links below to listen to the podcast series and embark on a journey of discovery into the realms of aerospace, pharmaceutical, technology, and consumer industries. At SQA Services Inc., we are dedicated to fostering knowledge sharing and innovation in supplier quality management.

