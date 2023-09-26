Vena Closes First Half of 2023 With Record Revenue, Customer Base and Partnerships

CPM leader notches impressive year-over-year revenue growth alongside continued recognition of platform capabilities

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Intelligent Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, entered the second half of 2023 with considerable customer momentum and revenue growth following fiscal H1. The company welcomed more than 200 new customer wins and saw continued success across Vena's Services and Solutions Partner Ecosystem.

Vena's award-winning cloud corporate performance management (CPM) software empowers leading companies and organizations worldwide, such as Nike, Kansas City Chiefs, Coca-Cola Consolidated, WWF-Canada and over 1,600 more, to plan for anything and succeed through today's uncertainty. For Metro Supply Chain Group, Vena has helped them run multliple scenarios and use multiple forecasts to aid decision making. "Operational metrics are important, but the story is not complete until you can see how they impact your costs, revenue and EBITDA margins. Vena is our way of bringing that all together and measuring the health of our business," explains Paolo Mari, VP of Business Analytics and Commercial Management at Metro Supply Chain Group.

According to Vena CEO Hunter Madeley, Vena's growth has been fueled by the ever-increasing need for customers to derive insights from internal and external data and take purposeful action.

"Our customers are leveraging Vena to navigate their best path through what continues to be highly variable market conditions for most organizations. The Vena Insights product, which puts the power of AI in the hands of our customers, has seen tremendous uptake this year as finance and operations teams become stronger strategic partners for their organizations. Whether leaning on the experience and knowledge of our service and support teams, or the strength of our expansive Partner ecosystem, our customers are taking full advantage of the investments we continue to make in our platform. We remain grateful to the entire Vena community for their continued support, and we look forward to serving record numbers of customers and partners in 2023," says Madeley.

The company, which offers an industry-leading corporate performance management platform that helps organizations plan for anything, also hosted another successful Excelerate Summit in May. The yearly global virtual summit and new this year, a local in-person event in the UK, featured 40+ speakers and drew more than 3,000 finance and business leaders from around the world. Vena previewed expanded solution offerings, including new Partner-built preconfigured solutions (PCS), at Excelerate Summit 2023. The annual conference saw record Partner participation rates with an increase of 80% over 2022 across Partner speakers, attendees and exhibitors.

Growth in Vena's revenue and customer base has been accompanied by numerous industry accolades, including:

TrustRadius Tech Cares award for going above and beyond to support employees and communities across five areas of focus ( Volunteerism; Robust diversity, equity and inclusion programs; Charitable donations and fundraising; Workplace culture, including support for remote and in-office employees; Demonstrable support for environmental sustainability). Recognized for the fourth consecutive year with aaward for going above and beyond to support employees and communities across five areas of focus ( Volunteerism; Robust diversity, equity and inclusion programs; Charitable donations and fundraising; Workplace culture, including support for remote and in-office employees; Demonstrable support for environmental sustainability).

2023 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards in four categories: Corporate Performance Management (CPM); Budgeting and Forecasting; Financial Close; Cash Flow Management. Earning multiplein four categories: Corporate Performance Management (CPM); Budgeting and Forecasting; Financial Close; Cash Flow Management.

Leader in the 2023 Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix , which acknowledged Vena's enablement of "customers to make data-driven decisions, uncover actionable insights and drive growth across their business." Recognition as a, which acknowledged Vena's enablement of "customers to make data-driven decisions, uncover actionable insights and drive growth across their business."

About Vena

Vena is the only Intelligent Platform for Complete Planning that's natively integrated with Microsoft 365, empowering teams to plan the way they think. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides advanced analytics and flexible modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Microsoft Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances collaboration, scalability and security. Over 1,600 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com .

