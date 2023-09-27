INTEGRATED ONCOLOGY NETWORK WELCOMES NEW CHIEF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Driving Innovation in Patient Care and Technology Strategy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Oncology Network (IO Network) is excited to announce the appointment of William Figueroa, a seasoned industry expert, as our new Chief Information Technology Officer. With a track record of transformative leadership in healthcare technology, Figueroa will spearhead our efforts to integrate cutting-edge technology, streamline operations, and enhance patient care across our extensive network of community-based clinics.

IO Network welcomes William Figueroa as Chief Information Technology Officer (PRNewswire)

Figueroa brings a wealth of experience in leveraging technology to optimize healthcare delivery.

As a dynamic leader, Figueroa brings a wealth of experience in leveraging technology to optimize healthcare delivery. His strategic vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing the best possible care to our patients. He will play a pivotal role in advancing our digital infrastructure, fostering innovation, and ultimately, improving outcomes for those we serve.

"Our organization's dedication to innovation and patient-centric care resonated deeply with me," remarked Figueroa. "I'm honored to join IO Network and contribute to the advancement of healthcare technology, ensuring our clinics remain at the forefront of providing exceptional patient experiences."

This strategic move comes at a crucial juncture for IO Network, where the fusion of healthcare and technology is redefining the industry. In this role, Figueroa will lead the charge in harnessing the power of data analytics, artificial intelligence, and other technologically advanced platforms to drive operational efficiency and elevate patient care standards.

CEO Barry Tanner expressed enthusiastic support for this appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome William to our team. His expertise and innovative mindset will play a vital role in propelling our organization forward. With the rapid evolution of technology, having a visionary like William at the helm of our technology strategy is paramount to achieving our mission of arming our providers with the best possible clinical information and tools to facilitate enhancing patient outcomes and experiences."

Integrated Oncology Network is committed to embracing forward-thinking leadership, embodying a dedication to staying at the forefront of healthcare advancements. The appointment of William Figueroa as Chief Information Technology Officer reflects this commitment and sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in our journey towards integrating technology and healthcare to improve the lives of those we serve.

About Integrated Oncology Network

Integrated Oncology Network partners directly with physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers to offer the latest services and technologies to their patients. Founded in 2008, ION has grown to more than 60 centers across the country, providing a complete and integrated continuum of care – diagnostic testing, radiation oncology, medical oncology, urology and other ancillary services. For more information, visit www.ionetwork.com.

Integrated Oncology Network (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integrated Oncology Network