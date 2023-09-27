FOR SANDALS® GUESTS, A NEW WONDER: A FIRST LOOK AT SANDALS SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES OPENING SPRING 2024

~An Utterly Inspired-by-Nature Experience Awaits Guests at Sandals' New and Ninth Island Destination Now Accepting Reservations~

BUCCAMENT, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucked away against a rainforest backdrop between lush green mountains that meet a cobalt blue sea, Sandals® Resorts' newest all-inclusive resort in Saint Vincent and The Grenadines , will mark the ninth Caribbean destination and 18th Sandals Resort for Sandals Resorts International (SRI) when it welcomes its first guests on March 27, 2024. Now open for reservations, the more than 50-acre sprawling resort unlocks an entirely new island experience that invites guests to bask in its unspoiled beauty with Two-Story Overwater Villas, meandering rivers, and other sensational "Sandals Firsts."

Nestled in a valley amongst lush mountains and the cobalt blue Caribbean sea, Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines unlocks a new island destination for Sandals Resorts guests, opening March 27, 2024. (PRNewswire)

Belonging to the lesser Antilles and neighboring Saint Lucia and Grenada, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines is home to a collection of 32 islands and cays that offer exotic landscapes with natural delights, from its rushing rivers to the rolling highlands and volcanic peaks – coveted as a secluded Eastern Caribbean gem.

"This resort is a dream more than two decades in the making – from the moment we laid eyes on Vincy, as the locals lovingly call her, and felt this sense of magic and wonder and awe so palpable you could almost touch it," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. "A true diamond of a place, she meets every possibility to deliver an exceptional experience worthy of her very site. Handpicked for its stunning location within an alluring west-facing valley, mere moments away from untouched cays, cliffside caves and coves, our guests will soon loll in the beauty of Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines."

'Next Level' Accommodations

Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines will offer 301 superbly appointed rooms and the portfolio's most expansive suites to date, with Two-Bedroom Butler Villas spanning across the waterfront - a "Sandals First." Interiors throughout feature special biophilic elements and the warmth of local volcanic materials, and views intentionally framing the unique flora. Vincy Overwater Two-Story Villas reimagine Sandals' iconic suites, with an evolved design across two stories built directly atop the sea, complete with a rooftop outdoor lounge with views as far as the eye can see. Select villas and suites throughout the resort up the ante with a dedicated space for movie nights in, and private fitness rooms with Technogym equipment, athletic programming, and an assortment of free weights.

Dining: All That's Fresh

Surrounded by bountiful local fresh herbs, produce, fish and even one of the largest cattle farms in the Caribbean, dining at Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines will bring the local agriculture forward for guests to savor across 16 food and beverage concepts. As the brand's first communal-style restaurant, Buccan's menu of seasonal platters meant for sharing will be complemented by an action-packed open kitchen. Imoro, an all-new grab-and-go concept named for the local indigenous word for 'green,' will serve healthy bowls best enjoyed waterside. Local materials, playful patterns, and tropical plants will adorn Three Jewels, a rum bar (an ode to the flag of Saint Vincent and The Grenadines) serving Eastern Caribbean rums as well as new creations ranging from zero-proof to spirit-forward, all served to the sounds of Caribbean vinyl classics. Parisol, an open-air beach club and kitchen, will serve small plates near the water before transforming into a high-end evening destination for cocktails, music, and picturesque sunset views.

Vincy Daze

A focal point from the open-air lobby, a 300-foot linear pool appears to meet the horizon, flanked by posh cabanas and Swim-Up Bar access. An adjacent crescent-shaped pool invites guests to lounge and swim under the Saint Vincent sun, while Parisol's double-crescent infinity-edge pool hugs the sand and overlooks the bay. Built along the riverside, the sound of flowing water will surround Red Lane Spa cabanas to really connect guests with the serene outdoors. Beyond the sand, the destination's prime location on the Atlantic shelf makes it one of the Caribbean's most abundant with local fish, with Sandals all-inclusive resort as a gateway to incredible snorkeling and scuba diving - and other exploration opportunities galore.

'Sandals' First' Guests

Guests who book a getaway at Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines from September 27 through October 27, 2023, will receive a $1,000 instant credit on 7-night stays or longer, $775 credit on 6-night stays, $505 credit on 5-night stays, and $375 on 4-night stays through 2026.

For more information and to book a stay, visit https://www.sandals.com/sandals-saint-vincent/ .

About Sandals® Resorts

Sandals Resorts offers two people in love the ease and refinement of the most-awarded luxury all-inclusive vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 18 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each resort reflects the design, cuisine, and unique essence of its island home. From butler service and gourmet dining to top-shelf liquor and luxurious suites, including the Caribbean's first Over-the-Water Villas and Bungalows, Sandals Resorts creates the time and moments necessary for couples to reconnect and focus on what matters most: each other. Notorious for pioneering innovations that constantly evolve and elevate the all-inclusive vacation experience, Sandals Resorts has recently introduced fresh concepts such as the brand's first-ever double infinity pool and an off-site Island Inclusive dining program, while staying true to its Caribbean roots and showcasing the transformative link between tourism and its power to transform lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI) which includes family-friendly Beaches Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com .

Contact:

The Decker/Royal Agency

sandals@deckerroyal.com

Pictured here, Vincy Overwater Two-Story Villas reimagine Sandals’ iconic overwater villas with a bi-level design that includes an expansive, open-air rooftop area for lounging, day and night. (PRNewswire)

Pictured here, the Bamboo Palm Club Swim-up Room with Patio Tranquility Soaking Tub offers a grander experience with expansive walk-in closets for two and personal makeup vanities. (PRNewswire)

Sandals’ signature Swim-up suites pay homage to Saint Vincent's natural elements, outfitted in earthy wood tones throughout and giving way to a swim-up pool that curves gently among the foliage. (PRNewswire)

Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines’ double crescent infinity-edge pool at Parisol's hugs the sand and overlooks the bay, offering chic spaces, including cabanas for two, from where to bask in the island sun and breeze. (PRNewswire)

But first, fitness. Introducing another “Sandals First,” guests in select Lady Palm Club Suites will enjoy in-room fitness equipment by Technogym, athletic programming, and an assortment of free weights. (PRNewswire)

Sandals (PRNewsfoto/Sandals) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sandals Resorts