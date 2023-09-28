Chewsy's Chewable Vitamins Are Infusing Joy and Enchantment Into The Supplement Aisle to Ease Consumers' Vitamin Fatigue

The unique collection of candy-like chews feature Vitamins, Minerals, Superfoods, and Probiotics that are both accessible and delightful to appeal to all

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy , a leading provider of innovative and delicious candy-style vitamin chews, is changing consumers' health & wellness habits by offering them a daily source of interest and joy. Through delicious, interest-piquing formats, immersive creative campaigns, and widespread national distribution, Chewsy inspires people of all ages and phases to make the small change of looking forward to a daily vitamin every day – one with a big impact and positive ripple effects.

Since inception, the Chewsy team has made significant strides, cutting through the clutter and carving out a brand new vitamin category. The brand launched in 2021 and quickly expanded, opening doors across the country in top retailers, such as Whole Foods, Target, and CVS. Their focus on retail expansion helps Chewsy reach a mass audience and give visibility to the multiple needs that the brand solves, and its mission of making daily health and wellness more joyful and accessible.

Typically, the appealing taste of gummy vitamins comes from added sugars - negating all supposed health benefits in the process. For example, one popular variety of children's gummy multivitamins contains three different types of added sugars , with 3 grams of sugar and 15 calories per gummy ( 7 ) – and consuming too much added sugar is linked to obesity, heart disease, and dental cavities ( 8 Trusted Source , 9 Trusted Source , 10 Trusted Source ). These chews also frequently feature artificial flavors, colorings , and other filler compounds that are used to maintain a gummy texture - inspiring the brand Founders to rethink and reinvent the category.

A breakthrough in nutrient density and tastebud-dazzling goodness, Chewsy chews are a different kind of daily supplement. The chews are revolutionizing the vitamin aisle with a focus on quality and experience, so that consumers no longer have to choose between effectiveness, taste, portability or affordability. Chewsy chews are bursting with juicy flavor and taste like candy – all while boasting scientifically validated nutrition. Unlike traditional gummies, Chewsy chews are individually wrapped so they stay sanitary, are easily portable and won't clump together in warm weather and are also larger to fit more nutrients in each chew, with only 3 grams of organic sugar.

In addition to instilling a much-needed sense of delight into the daily vitamin regimen, Chewsy Chews also deliver a 360 degree blend of essential nutrients. The brand offers targeted formulas to help kick start your day, aid in sleep and fill in the gaps to assist consumers in achieving their overall wellness goals.

A breadth of solutions for targeted needs are available for $29.99/30 chews:

Women's Multi

Men's Multi

Kids' Multi

Immune Support

Peaceful Sleep

So Long Stress

Youthful Skin

Beautiful Hair

"Providing consumers with a unique and delicious way to get the essential vitamins they need to help reach their wellness goals is what Chewsy is all about," said Chewsy Co-founder, Sean Ross, "When walking down grocery store aisles, our team recognized that the available options either hadn't been updated in decades, or were sugary, artificial candy, masquerading in vitamin form. We were inspired to both elevate the category and introduce a moment of pleasure to inspire consumers to take on a healthy new habit and better reach their wellness goals. We are dedicated to consistently innovating – with even more exciting expansion on the horizon – to engage with millions of households through more and more flavorful, new habit-inspiring touchpoints."

About Chewsy Chews:

A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products can be found at www.chewsychews.com , Amazon, Target, Sprouts, Whole Foods, CVS, and more.

