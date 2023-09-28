GARY VAYNERCHUK AND VEEFRIENDS REVEAL VEECON 2024 WILL BE HELD IN LOS ANGELES

VeeCon 2024 will be held on the L.A. LIVE Entertainment District in Los Angeles on August 9-11, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends announce today that VeeCon 2024 will take place in Los Angeles from Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11. The super-conference will be held on the L.A. LIVE Entertainment District.

Marking its debut in Los Angeles, VeeCon is a contemporary business conference that is all about "the now". The event brings together world-class speakers, trailblazers and thought leaders shaping the future of industry in a transformative experience that educates and empowers attendees.

"With its world-class venues and accessibility, Los Angeles offers a dynamic environment for attendees to engage and connect with each other," said Vaynerchuk. "We're incredibly excited to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to the city of LA and VeeCon attendees in 2024."

Programming at the third-annual VeeCon will focus on what is happening in today's business landscape across five core themes: Business, Marketing, Technology, Innovation, and Popular Culture. Previous speakers have included Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, Bobbi Brown, Deepak Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Arianna Huffington, Daymond John, Bozoma St. John, Pam Kaufman, Kevin Plank, Tim Tebow, and Timbaland.

For more information about VeeCon 2024 or ticketing, visit https://veecon.co/ .

About VeeCon

VeeCon is a multi-day super conference for business, innovation, technology, marketing and pop culture. Hosted by VeeFriends CEO and Creator Gary Vaynerchuk, VeeCon features discussions and performances from iconic and emerging leaders in business, innovation, technology, marketing and pop culture. Now in its third year, Veecon has become the flagship industry event where attendees build lasting relationships, share ideas, and connect as a community. For more information on VeeCon 2024, please visit https://veecon.co/ .

For more information about credentials or press operations, visit https://veecon.co/press/ or email press@veecon.co .

About Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and serves as the Chairman of VaynerX, the CEO of VaynerMedia, and the Creator & CEO of VeeFriends. Veynerchuk is considered one of the leading global minds on what's next in culture, relevance, and the internet. Known as "GaryVee," he is described as one of the most forward thinkers in business – he acutely recognizes trends and patterns early to help others understand how these shifts impact consumer behavior. Whether it's emerging artists, esports, Web3, or digital communications, Vaynerchuk understands how to bring brand relevance to the forefront. He is a prolific angel investor with early investments in companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase and Uber.

About VeeFriends

VeeFriends is a contemporary entertainment company that combines art, storytelling, collecting, events and innovative technologies to build a community around a movement of kindness and positivity. The company's mission is to scale 283 unique VeeFriends characters and their attributes to create a better world. These characters foster a sense of community and inspire creativity, self-discovery, accountability, and personal growth. For more information, visit https://veefriends.com/ and join the discord channel .

