GateHouse Treatment Appoints New CEO

Theodore Bender, PhD, MBA, to Lead Nationally Recognized Drug and Alcohol Treatment Provider

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GateHouse Treatment, a premier addiction and behavioral health service provider, proudly welcomes Theodore Bender, PhD, MBA, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Bender's exceptional background in clinical psychology, distinguished education, and remarkable track record in executive leadership make him the ideal leader for GateHouse Treatment.

As CEO of GateHouse, Dr. Bender spearheads the mission of providing top-tier addiction & behavioral health services.

As CEO of GateHouse, Dr. Bender spearheads the mission of providing top-tier addiction & behavioral health services. By focusing on expanding access to care, forging strategic partnerships within the community, and implementing cutting-edge approaches, Dr. Bender aims to transform the lives of individuals seeking recovery.

"GateHouse Treatment is thrilled to have Dr. Bender's expertise, exceptional leadership skills, and genuine compassion at the helm. With him leading the way, the company is poised to embark on an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation," remarked Christopher Barnett, CEO of ICBD Holdings, the family of companies of which GateHouse Treatment is a part of.

With degrees from renowned institutions like Harvard University, Brown University, Florida State University, and Texas A&M University, Dr. Bender combines a strong foundation in psychology with advanced business acumen. His extensive experience in addiction treatment, both as a clinician and in leadership roles since 2011, has honed his expertise in improving access to behavioral health services and fostering community outreach.

As the former CEO of BeWell Network, Dr. Bender led groundbreaking initiatives that enhanced patient care and expanded treatment options. His visionary leadership as President of Unity Place in Peoria, IL (the mental health division of UnityPoint Health) and CEO at Addiction Campuses revolutionized the field, demonstrating his dedication to developing innovative programs addressing the complex needs of those struggling with addiction.

Notably, Dr. Bender's contributions extend beyond addiction treatment. As a board member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and through his collaboration with the Department of Defense on military suicide prevention, he has shown an unwavering commitment to mental health advocacy.

About GateHouse Treatment

GateHouse Treatment is a nationally recognized provider of drug and alcohol addiction treatment services, with facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire, and Nashville, Tennessee. Accredited by the Joint Commission, GateHouse Treatment offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient services, including exclusive, innovative, and evidence-based treatment methods provided by staff with unparalleled levels of dedication and compassion. More information about GateHouse Treatment can be found at www.GateHouseTreatment.com.

View original content:

SOURCE GateHouse Treatment