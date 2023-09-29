PRC Announces 2023 Healthcare Leadership Award Recipients

Recipients of nomination-based awards recognized during PRC's annual Healthcare Experience Summit.

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leading provider of healthcare experience solutions, is proud to announce the recipients of the PRC 2023 Healthcare Leadership Awards.

Recipients were selected from over 150 nominations submitted by healthcare organizations across the United States. Categories were created to represent the divisions of PRC's healthcare experience solutions and the organization's core values.

Award recipients were announced as part of PRC's Healthcare Experience Summit on September 27. The awards ceremony served a midday session to the organization's online conference, with over 250 healthcare professionals from PRC client organizations present throughout the day.

"Each year, we look forward to the Healthcare Leadership Award nominations to learn more about how our partners turn PRC's dedication to healthcare excellence into a reality," said Laurie Speaks, PRC's Senior Vice President. "We would like to thank everyone who shared their organization's success story in a nomination and congratulate all of the 2023 award recipients."

2023 PRC Healthcare Leadership Award recipients include:

Lisa Lochner , Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital



Dr. Alan Sickles , Saint Michael's Medical Center



Dr. David Dunkle , Johnson Memorial Health



Candida Constantine-Castillo , Harlingen Medical Center

Matthew Fidler , Augusta Health



John Langlois & Christi Mayo , Riverview Regional Medical Center



Todd Griffin , Southern Regional Medical Center



Department Level – MBMC Outpatient Lab, Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Candice Stringfield , Monroe Hospital



Leadership – Alex Winters , Nuvance Health

Jennifer Jamilkowski , Stony Brook Medicine

Michelle Brady , MyMichigan Health

Vince Falsarella , Dallas Medical Center and Dallas Regional Medical Center

Morgan Peterson , York General Hospital

Johnson Memorial Health



Emergency Department - Jose Santos , Norwalk Hospital



Service Line - Kelli Stock , Nuvance Health



Department - MBMC Outpatient Cardiac Testing Department, Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Genesis Healthcare System

Mission Hospital

To hear the full stories of this year's recipients, view an OnDemand recording of the awards ceremony here.

About PRC

PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space, is taking surveys to a new level. PRC's surveys and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience—patient, physician, employee, community, and brand. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. To ensure clients have access to leading practices, coaches, and learning resources, PRC is partnered with Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) to accelerate paths to excellence. PRC's proprietary healthcare discovery platform is a system designed to drive action, optimize engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture across the healthcare ecosystem. www.PRCExcellence.com

