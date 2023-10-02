Precision Biologics Announces the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a Patent for its Lead Monoclonal Antibody, NEO-201, For the Treatment of Human Carcinomas

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Biologics, Inc. ("Precision"), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, announced today that on September 26, 2023, the USPTO granted a patent for its lead clinical asset, NEO-201, which is currently being tested in Phase 2 human Clinical Trials in the US.

NEO-201 is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody with multiple mechanisms of action. It has been shown previously to kill cancer cells expressing its target (truncated glycans) which is expressed in numerous cancers; however, it does not bind to most normal tissues. In addition, NEO-201 binds to immune suppressor cells, including regulatory T cells (Tregs) and granulocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells (gMDSCs), which are thought to diminish the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy.

In the Phase I clinical trial, NEO-201 was found to reduce immune suppressive cells that may be responsible in diminishing cancer-killing activity for checkpoint inhibitors. Based on the safety and activity of NEO-201 in its Phase I completed study, a Phase II study is currently enrolling patients with metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Head and Neck Cancer, Endometrial Cancer and Cervical Cancer, whose disease has previously progressed through prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy (including prior Keytruda.) (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03476681) This ongoing Phase 2 trial is testing to see if combining NEO-201 with Keytruda can reactivate the effectiveness of checkpoint inhibitors when they no longer work.

Data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial was recently presented at CRI-ENCI-AACR 7th International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference Sept 22, 2023, Milan, Italy. This data demonstrated that NEO-201 reduces the quantity of regulatory T cells in PBMCs of cancer patients and this reduction is associated with stabilization of disease. (click here).

Additional data regarding the effects of NEO-201 on reducing gMDSCs will be presented at the upcoming SITC Annual Meeting in San Diego in early November.

About Precision Biologics

Founded in 2012, Precision Biologics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology corporation focused on developing therapeutic and diagnostic products for the detection and treatment of cancer. The company's antibody drug candidates and diagnostics are designed to detect and target the tumor with minimal damage to healthy cells. Precision Biologics is uniquely positioned to create innovative therapeutics through the use of proprietary cancer vaccines, several of which have demonstrated success in human trials. By marrying this platform with today's breakthrough technologies, the company is developing antibody therapeutics that could change the way we detect and treat cancer. For more information on Precision Biologics, please visit http://www.precision-biologics.com/.

