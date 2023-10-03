RiteScreen Appoints George Daulerio as Chief Financial Officer

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The RiteScreen Company, LLC, the largest manufacturer of window screens and patio door screens in North America, today announced the appointment of George Daulerio as Chief Financial Officer.

As a member of the RiteScreen Executive Leadership Team reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Chris Yankowich, Daulerio will oversee finance, accounting and information technology to support the company's growth strategy. He brings over three decades of proven success driving business transformation and value generation at the start-up, middle-market, and Fortune 500 level.

"We're thrilled to have George join RiteScreen, where I know we will benefit from his deep experience with vertically integrated manufacturing companies and omnichannel retail," said RiteScreen CEO Chris Yankowich. "RiteScreen continues to focus on providing the widest selection of customer window and door screen solutions with unparalleled service, reliability, and value, and George will play a key role in our further growth and innovation."

"I'm very much looking forward to working alongside the talented team at RiteScreen to help build upon its 75-year history of industry leadership and its relentless customer focus," said Daulerio.

Daulerio previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Bel USA, a vertically integrated ecommerce and wholesale promotional products company. Prior to his role with BEL, he served in the nutritional supplements industry, where as CFO, he rolled up several brands over 10 years into a portfolio that was ultimately sold to The Clorox Company and then served as VP Integrations. Earlier in his career, he held a variety of finance leadership roles in the beauty, business process outsourcing, and manufacturing industries.

About RiteScreen

The RiteScreen Company, LLC, (Ritescreen.com) is the largest independent manufacturer of window and door screens in North America. The company provides a wide range of mission-critical product and service solutions to OEM customers, and now sells replacement screens through digital/eCommerce channels directly to aftermarket customers. In business for more than 75 years, RiteScreen serves the window and door markets, along with other businesses and consumers who require custom, aftermarket screen solutions. RiteScreen deploys its manufacturing, sourcing, packaging, engineering, and logistics resources through seven facilities across the United States to support customers nationally.

View original content:

SOURCE The RiteScreen Company, LLC