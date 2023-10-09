Laura Geller Beauty and Wheel of Fortune unveil new makeup collection starring Vanna White.

With her first-ever beauty campaign, Vanna White is thrilled to work alongside Laura Geller Beauty to launch a limited-edition makeup collection for timeless beauty

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Laura Geller Beauty, the pioneer makeup brand known for celebrating beauty for women over 40, launches a limited-edition makeup capsule collection in collaboration with Wheel of Fortune – one of America's most successful game shows – and co-host, Vanna White. Available today, the Laura Geller Beauty x Wheel of Fortune Collection can be purchased on laurageller.com, for a limited time only.

Vanna White stars as the face of the exclusive makeup collection which includes beauty essentials designed to make fans look and feel like a million bucks by delivering glamorous, long-lasting looks, with a natural finish. No stranger to the spotlight, the Laura Geller Beauty x Wheel of Fortune Collection was created by Laura herself, an expert in creating products that put joy in both makeup and aging for over 25 years. Drawing inspiration from the beloved game show, its iconic elements including the vibrant Wheel, the million-dollar wedge, and the puzzleboard are brought to life in Laura's best-selling products.

To celebrate the launch of the collection, Laura Geller Beauty has released a short film that showcases Vanna White on the set of Wheel of Fortune, where she shares how this one-of-a-kind collection brings the magic of makeup to life for all to enjoy. Looking to join the conversation around celebrating beauty after 40, Vanna speaks to her decision to collaborate with Laura Geller Beauty for her first-ever beauty campaign.

"Once I tried Laura Geller's products, I was hooked," says White. "On the show, I'm fairly made up, but in my daily life, I go for a more natural look. Laura Geller Beauty makeup is great for both. I decided to work with Laura Geller for my first-ever beauty campaign because I love how the brand celebrates women over 40 and makes products that look great on all skin types. I'm really looking forward to sharing this line with our fans!"

"We were so excited to team up with Wheel of Fortune and Vanna to bring this collection to life," adds Geller. "We did customer research, and it came up that our customers were fans of the show – so it made sense that their viewers might like our makeup! We are constantly listening to our customers and looking to provide them with products that make beauty fun. This exclusive collaboration with Wheel of Fortune accomplishes exactly that and more. We also loved that Vanna is a vibrant reflection of the show. She's a walking embodiment of the message that we don't disappear after 40 and in fact, are more beautiful than ever which is what Laura Geller Beauty is all about."

"Laura Geller was the obvious choice to collaborate with on our first foray in the world of cosmetics," said Sally Umsted, VP Consumer Products and Licensing for Sony Pictures Television. "Their team has been incredibly creative and thoughtful in incorporating Wheel of Fortune's beloved game elements into the design of their new line and we're sure consumers will love using these products when they debut."

Using the same best-selling formulas from Laura Geller's top-rated products, the collection is curated to build makeup looks for any special occasion as well as everyday use. The products in the collection include:

Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer: Million Bucks ($36) : Laura Geller Beauty's iconic Spackle is the perfect lightweight base for long-lasting makeup, minimizing the look of pores and fine lines. It's enriched with antioxidants to help soothe and brighten complexion, while potent moisturizers soften and help boost collagen production.

Face The Wheel Blush Palette ($49) : The Face The Wheel Palette includes five long-lasting blushes for a glam night out or natural everyday face. Each shade blends beautifully on skin and creates a lifted flush. You can wear each individually or mix them together for a customized look.

Prizewinning Eyeshadow Palette ($45) : Inspired by the world-famous puzzle board, this eyeshadow palette includes 12 luxurious and blendable shadow shades, all in a mix of matte and shimmer finishes for the perfect eye look.

Dual-Ended Blush + Eyeshadow Precision Brush ($21) : A dual-ended tool, this brush includes an angled brush on one side for face application, lifting, and sculpting, and a smaller tapered brush for precision application and shading on lids. It's the perfect one-and-done tool.

Modern Classic Cream Lipstick: Big Money Red ($21) : A luxurious cream lipstick that delivers intense color and soothing moisture in a single stroke. This lipstick is infused with nourishing Vitamin E to help lips stay smooth and hydrated in the perfect shade of red.

Kajal Longwear Eyeliner: Glitz & Glam ($22) : With a long-wearing formula that hydrates and conditions lids with Vitamin E, this eyeliner also has caffeine that helps reduce puffiness in the eye area. Use it as a soft liner or smudge all over your lid as a shadow crayon. There's even a built-in sharpener on one end for a perfect point!

Found exclusively on laurageller.com , the Wheel of Fortune Collection includes six full-size products – available for a limited time only.

About Laura Geller: Veteran makeup artist Laura Geller founded her namesake beauty brand over 20 years ago with the mission of creating transformational products that put the joy in makeup. With her passion for beauty and natural teaching ability, the Broadway and TV makeup guru translates professional application into simple techniques for real women of all ages. Her easy-to-use artisanal formulas deliver exceptional coverage and color for every skin type and tone. Geller's best-selling Spackle® primer collection and other high-quality makeup products are available on QVC, LauraGeller.com, Amazon, and select specialty beauty stores.

About Wheel of Fortune:

With more than 20 million viewers per week, Wheel of Fortune continues to be one of the most successful shows in history. Entering its 41st season in syndication, the game show has earned seven Emmy Awards including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show. Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, and Executive Produced by Bellamie Blackstone. It is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both divisions of Paramount.

For more information, please contact: laurageller@smallgirlspr.com

Laura Geller Beauty and Wheel of Fortune unveil new makeup collection starring Vanna White. (PRNewswire)

Laura Geller Beauty (PRNewsfoto/Laura Geller Beauty) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Laura Geller Beauty