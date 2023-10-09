Nagad to give BMW cars to cricketers if Bangladesh wins World Cup 2023

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If Bangladesh wins the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Nagad, the country's popular mobile financial service provider that created a stir by giving away a BMW car in a payment campaign, will give 15 BMW cars as gifts to each player in the team.

Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Ltd., made the announcement and expressed the belief that winning the World Cup would be a significant achievement for Bangladesh cricket. "We will gift a BMW car to each player of the 15-member team to celebrate such a special achievement that we all dream of," he said.

Nagad has been involved with Bangladesh cricket for a long time and popular cricketers like Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, and Mehedi Hasan Miraz have been associated with the brand.

Having announced special gifts for all the cricketers of the national team, the world's fastest-growing MFS company aspires to add more colours to festivities that centre around the dream world cup glory.

Tanvir A Mishuk said, "I hope that having forgotten what happened in the past, all will now focus on the game and give their best on the field to make the team champion.

Recently, Nagad released a joint video content featuring Shakib and Tamim, where they encourage the nation and express their desire to bring pride to Bangladesh in the World Cup. The video went on air last Tuesday as the Cricket World Cup was just around the corner. There is a lot of discussion going on online and offline about this content.

Through this content, Shakib and Tamim promise to make Bangladesh proud in the World Cup and also call on the whole country to rise up as one.

Talking about the idea behind bringing together Shakib and Tamim in the same frame after many years, Tanvir A Mishuk said, "The idea of uniting Shakib and Tamim stemmed from a dream fuelled by sheer determination. Throughout their careers, we have witnessed Shakib and Tamim's remarkable chemistry on the cricket field, which has led to many victories for Bangladesh. I envisioned the possibility of them sharing their camaraderie beyond the boundary, and the prospect was indeed exciting. This endeavour may be unprecedented, but it is worth exploring."

"I firmly believe that the aspirations of 17 crore people align with the desire to see Shakib and Tamim stay together, play together, win together," he concluded.

Nagad Limited is one of the leading MFS operators in Bangladesh's payment industry with 80 million registered customers and an average daily transaction of about USD 112 million. The digital payment platform, known as a successful public-private partnership between Bangladesh Postal Department and the private sector, was inaugurated in 2019 by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the people's republic of Bangladesh.

