Sofidel Earns Climate Pledge-Friendly Badge by Amazon

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofidel, a leading global provider of paper products, has earned a Climate Pledge Friendly badge from Amazon. This label highlights Sofidel's unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

"We're thrilled to have received the Climate Pledge Friendly label," said Fabio Vitali, Vice President of Marketing, Sofidel America. "This recognition reinforces our dedication to sustainability and our mission to provide our customers with products that are the highest quality while helping to preserve the planet."

The Climate Pledge Friendly initiative is part of Amazon's commitment to conserving the natural environment. This badge is given to products and companies that have demonstrated a commitment to sustainability and the reduction of carbon emissions. Under this badge, Sofidel is committed to routine reporting on greenhouse gas emissions and the implementation of decarbonization tactics. The goal is to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

Sofidel's commitment to sustainability is ingrained in its corporate values and reflected throughout its practices to help reduce its ecological footprint. This commitment is demonstrated further through the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) certification of its product line.

The badge has been received by all of Sofidel's Papernet and NICKY products available on Amazon here.

To learn more about Sofidel's commitment to sustainability and its range of Climate Pledge Friendly products, visit www.sofidel.com/en/the-group/sofidel-in-the-world/sofidel-america/.

About The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries – Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit www.sofidel.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Sofidel