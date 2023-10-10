National Renewable Solutions Announces Bill Whitlock as Chief Executive Officer

Bill Whitlock announced to succeed Patrick Pelstring as NRS's new CEO.

MINNETONKA, Minn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Renewable Solutions (NRS) announced Bill Whitlock as its new Chief Executive Officer, as its outgoing CEO begins a transition to retirement. NRS is a US-based renewable developer with a rich history and success deploying a community-based stakeholder engagement model for its robust utility scale pipeline. Whitlock has had an accomplished career in renewables already. He began his career at Zilkha Renewable Energy (acquired by Goldman Sachs in 2005), and later served in Senior executive positions at EDPR, Calpine and most recently at Third Pillar Solar, a portfolio company for 547 Energy. The NRS Board made the unanimous decision to appoint Whitlock as CEO this month.

NRS Logo (PRNewswire)

"I look forward to joining NRS during this period of rapid growth and building upon the success that Pat and the rest of the NRS team have already created. Together we are committed to delivering on our promises to our shareholders and the communities in which we operate," Whitlock said.

The company's original founder and President & CEO, Patrick Pelstring, has been planning to transition into retirement and believes now is the right time to make that move. Pelstring will continue working with NRS as a private consultant surrounding the efforts on new project origination and community outreach.

Pelstring said, "Good people have always been the strength of NRS and I'm confident that the company will continue its dramatic growth and success under Bill's direction. I'm also pleased to continue to add value to NRS's pipeline by going back to my roots in greenfield development."

Founded in 2011, NRS originates, acquires, and develops renewable energy projects throughout the US at various stages, including from greenfield through operations. NRS is owned by an investment fund managed by an investment management subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc and with its capital markets support and global reach, NRS has positioned itself as a major player in the U.S. renewable energy market.

Bill (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Renewable Solutions