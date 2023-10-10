SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates NWLI, MRTX, SLGC, PNT

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWLI)'s sale to Prosperity Life Group for $500.00 per share in cash. If you are a National Western shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX)'s sale to Bristol Myers Squibb for $58.00 per share in cash. Additionally, Mirati shareholders will also receive one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right per Mirati share, entitling its holder to receive a one-time potential payment of $12.00 in cash upon acceptance by U.S. FDA of a new drug application for MRTX1719 for the treatment of either locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC in patients who have received no more than two prior lines of systemic therapy within seven years after the closing of the merger. If you are a Mirati shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC)'s sale to Standard BioTools Inc. for 1.11 shares of Standard BioTools common stock for each share of SomaLogic common stock. If you are a SomaLogic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

POINT Biopharma Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT)'s sale to Eli Lilly for $12.50 per share in cash. If you are a POINT Biopharma shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

