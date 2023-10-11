ACAMS Launches Scholarship Program in Partnership with International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ)

CAMS Scholarship is a path to deeper reporting, greater accountability, and a brighter spotlight on the criminals who succeed when they can hide in the shadows

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the important role that probing journalism plays in combating financial crime and threats, ACAMS, a leading global membership organization dedicated to supporting the fight against illicit finance, is partnering with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) to launch a new scholarship program for ICIJ network members.

ACAMS (PRNewswire)

The program offers significant benefits to journalists aiming to enhance their comprehension of intricate financial crimes and the strategies implemented by banks and other institutions to detect illicit funds. ACAMS will award the CAMS Scholarship to 10 ICIJ members, granting them a one-year membership to the association and a full waiver of all fees for the CAMS exam package.

With access to ACAMS' vast training resources, scholarship winners will be able to train on a broad array of skills and strategies used to detect, track, and report illicit financial activity, including global best practices on the effective implementation of anti-money laundering (AML) and counterterrorism financing (CTF) policies and procedures, risk-mitigation controls, and suspicious transaction reporting.

"The revelations of ICIJ's Panama Papers exposé in 2016 shed valuable light on how the offshore financial system fuels clandestine money flows worldwide," said ACAMS Interim CEO, Mariah Gause. "Since then, their continued investigative work, alongside their media partners, has consistently brought to light the intricate world of financial wrongdoing, benefiting the broader community of anti-financial crime professionals. The collaboration between ACAMS and ICIJ marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to combat financial crime and underscores the critical role of media in deepening the industry's understanding and vigilance against financial threats."

"Time and again, the investigative reporting done by ICIJ's world-class journalism network has proven to be an essential tool in uncovering money laundering and illicit financial flows. Equipping journalists with better tools and sharpening their knowledge will help make us an even more effective force in exposing the global flow of dirty money and fighting injustice, corruption and inequality around the world," said Gerard Ryle, ICIJ's Executive Director.

Applicants can apply for the CAMS Scholarship through to 11:59 pm EST November 3, 2023. Winners will be announced on December 15.

Further details about the scholarship application process and criteria will be made available to members of the ICIJ network directly. Journalists in the ICIJ network can also send any queries regarding this initiative to scholarships@acams.org

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association's CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS' 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association's mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

About ICIJ

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists is a global network of investigative reporters and media organizations dedicated to exposing systemic corruption, injustice and abuse of power. Its projects such as the Panama Papers and Pandora Papers reshaped the landscape of investigative journalism and set new benchmarks for government and corporate transparency and accountability.

