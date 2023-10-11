Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women

DOVER, Del., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) has announced its designation as a 2023 Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women, joining other companies such as Campbell Soup Company, DuPont de Nemours, Rite Aid and WSFS Financial. In collaboration with PwC, the Forum reviews companies in the Philadelphia region that support the advancement of women leaders in corporate boardrooms and executive suites. Each year, The Forum of Executive Women honors the top public companies in the region with 30% or more women on their respective boards.

"We are honored that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has been acknowledged as a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women," said Jeff Householder, chairman, president and CEO, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "The culture at the board level is intricately tied to the success of our Company's strategy. A unified, forward-thinking board culture paves the way for strategic excellence, guiding us toward our goals and ensuring our long-term success."

"This recognition reaffirms our belief that an inclusive and collaborative culture is fundamental to achieving our goals," said Stacie Roberts, vice president, corporate governance. "As we celebrate this recognition, we extend our appreciation to the members of our board, employees and stakeholders for their unwavering dedication to a diverse and inclusive culture."

About The Forum of Executive Women

Founded in 1977, The Forum of Executive Women is the Greater Philadelphia Region's premier women's organization, actively working to bring together, and leverage the influence of, professional women to expand the impact and power of women in the workplace and beyond. Visit foew.com for more information.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

