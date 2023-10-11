JPA HEALTH EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM BY APPOINTING TISH VAN DYKE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPA Health, a global full-service, independent marketing and communications agency, announced today the addition of Tish Van Dyke to the role of executive vice president (EVP).

In her role at JPA Health, Van Dyke will lead the agency's Public Health and One Health offerings, working with clients to expand their visibility and impact to create lasting, positive change that will improve people's health and wellbeing. She will be based in the agency's Washington, D.C. office.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tish to the leadership team here at JPA Health," said Carrie Jones, CEO of JPA Health. "With her proven track record of excellence in counseling clients, mentoring staff and delivering strong results for companies, brands, government agencies, and nonprofits, Tish will play a pivotal role in serving our clients and helping our team rise to even greater heights of success."

An industry veteran, Van Dyke is a strategic communications leader who has worked across brand, corporate, public affairs, and issues management. Prior to joining JPA, Van Dyke spent more than 20 years at Edelman, where she was a member of the firm's global health leadership team and oversaw the agency's efforts to build offerings in health and technology and health and food. Until early 2019, Van Dyke served as chair of Edelman's global food and beverage sector, responsible for overseeing and building the largest food and beverage portfolio and advisory team in the industry. In that role, she also directed the development of the agency's food-related intellectual property. Most recently, Van Dyke was one of the founders of fluid-collective, a global network of senior advisors working with organizations tackling communications-intensive business issues. Additionally, she worked with Sound Counsel, a risk, issues management and crisis-focused consultancy.

"JPA Health embodies so much of what I believe clients are looking for from agencies today – a health-centric, global agency with a dedicated team of experts who share the collective goal of helping people live healthier lives," said Van Dyke. "I have long admired how they are building relevant and impactful client offerings, so I'm thrilled to join this woman-owned, award-winning agency and look forward to being part of a world-class leadership team that is focused on developing talent, teams, and offerings that meet client needs and are reflective of JPA's client-focused, data-driven, omni-channel approach."

Throughout her career, Van Dyke has advised clients including AB InBev, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Kaiser Permanente, Microsoft Health, Novartis, Pfizer, Unilever, Walmart and Yum! Brands build leadership platforms, navigate complex issues, and create advocacy for their brands and business.

About JPA Health

JPA Health is an award-winning independent, full-service agency established in 2007. With offices in the U.S. and UK, the agency provides marketing, public relations, and advocacy services. JPA Health was named PR Daily's Agency of the Year 2023 and included in MM+M's Agency 100. The firm is a leader in the health sector for its award-winning work designing health campaigns that drive change and deliver measurable results. The JPA Health team is passionate about helping people live healthier lives. To learn more, visit www.jpa.com.

