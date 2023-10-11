Latest Burford Quarterly journal of legal finance addresses top data trends in commercial litigation and arbitration, judgment enforcement and asset recovery

The "Data Issue" of the Burford Quarterly features an update on legal finance accounting, artificial intelligence (AI) and the law, data analytics in disputes and enforcement and key takeaways from recent surveys of GCs

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today releases its latest Burford Quarterly, a journal of legal finance that explores the top trends impacting the business of law.

The latest issue of the Burford Quarterly 4 2023 includes:

Data analytics and litigation: How Artificial Intelligence (AI) will (and won't) change the economics of law

Key takeaways from a recent discussion with leading players in integrated data analytics and AI, moderated by Co-COO David Perla .





Macroeconomic trends affect how GCs think about dispute costs and risk

Burford Co-COO Aviva Will analyzes key considerations top in-house lawyers face around the world, leveraging new insights from a survey of 66 GCs, heads of litigation and other senior lawyers.





Best practices for building risk-based practices

Senior lawyers from Gibson Dunn, Morgan Lewis , Mayer Brown and Proskauer Rose discuss best practices for law firms expanding their risk-based practices with Burford Director Evan Meyerson .





New data shows judgment and award enforcement remains a perennial problem

Vanishingly few senior in-house lawyers (2%) recover the full value of their judgments and awards. Burford Vice President Victoria Fox explains how this problem is only exacerbated by difficult economic conditions.





Case study: $325 million corporate deal

A recent portfolio financing arrangement with a Fortune 500 company demonstrates how businesses benefit from building—and financing—affirmative litigation recovery programs.





Arbitration data analytics

Third-party funding of investor-state and international commercial arbitration is on the rise. Burford Director Jeffery Commission examines key arbitration dispute data.





As US bankruptcy filings increase, legal finance is set to play an important role

Burford Managing Director Emily Slater explores recent US bankruptcy activity and explains how the legal finance industry is increasingly playing a role.





Setting a new standard for legal finance reporting and transparency

Burford's CFO Jordan Licht describes Burford's new industry-standard approach for valuing legal finance asset values, which gives clients and investors greater transparency into the performance of legal finance partners.

