Microdul and InPlay Collaborate on Pioneering Medical-Grade Wireless Body Temperature Monitoring Solution

InPlay Inc, in collaboration with Microdul AG, is delighted to unveil a reference design for a medical-grade body temperature measurement wireless system. This ambitious endeavor harnesses the power of Microdul's MS108x-series temperature sensors and InPlay's award-winning IN100 NanoBeacon™ SoC integrated with Bluetooth 5.3 technology.

The partnership aims to propel real-time health monitoring into a new era by offering a highly accurate, low-power, and cost-effective wireless solution for continuous body temperature monitoring. This innovation stands to be a boon for the medical community and caregivers, facilitating continuous and precise monitoring of patients' body temperature, thus ensuring timely intervention and enhanced patient care.

The reference design combines Microdul's nano-power and yet ultra-precise temperature sensors from the MS108x family with the versatile configuration offered by InPlay's NanoBeacon. The complete solution consumes below 1 microampere and runs for weeks on a single charge. It is compliant with both the ISO80601 and ATSM E1112 standards and paves the way for an easy implementation of your application.

Jason Wu, Co-founder and CEO of InPlay, expressed his optimism about the collaboration: "Joining hands with Microdul marks a significant step toward harnessing advanced wireless technology to enhance healthcare monitoring systems. We are eager to see the positive ripple effects our collaborative solution will trigger in patient care and the broader healthcare industry."

Jörg Markwalder, CEO of Microdul, shared a similar sentiment: "Partnering with InPlay embodies our shared vision of pioneering healthcare solutions that are not only efficient but also accessible. This initiative underscores our commitment to leveraging precision, real-time monitoring, and wireless connectivity to drive healthcare innovation."

Microdul and InPlay are gearing up to showcase a live demonstration of the reference design at the forthcoming Wireless IoT Tomorrow 2023 show in Wiesbaden, Germany, scheduled for October 18-19. Attendees are warmly invited to visit booth #9 to witness firsthand the remarkable wireless body temperature monitoring solution that aims to redefine healthcare monitoring systems.

Microdul and InPlay are looking forward to forging ahead on the healthcare sector's digital transformation journey, offering avant-garde solutions that promise to elevate patient care and operational efficiency.

About Microdul AG

Microdul AG is a development and production expert for highly reliable microelectronics based in Zurich, Switzerland. With its semiconductor division Microdul develops and supplies ultra-low-power, mixed-signal ICs and ASICs for industrial, consumer, and medical applications. Our module and thick-film divisions produce complex circuits for the most demanding medical and industrial applications, where failure is not an option. Microdul is ISO13485 and ISO9001 certified and supplies to a worldwide customer base. Visit www.microdul.com/en for details.

ABOUT INPLAY

InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare, and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits, and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China. More information can be found at https://www.inplay-tech.com.

