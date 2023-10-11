PGT Trucking Expands Southwest Executive Team with New Vice President Appointment

LAREDO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, appoints Omar Davila as Vice President of Cross Border Operations, based in Laredo, TX, to support Southwest growth.

"In this new position, Omar will elevate our international operations and expand our service offerings, aligning PGT's capabilities with the rapid growth of Mexican manufacturing and establishing PGT as the leading transportation carrier for international freight," said Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President.

Davila earned his bachelor's degree from Texas A&M International University and joins PGT Trucking with more than 16 years of experience in the transportation industry focused on international operations. He has extensive knowledge of international logistics and supply chain management, including a strong background in business development.

In May, PGT Trucking proudly announced the expansion of its Laredo operations, breaking ground on a new, state-of-the-art facility. With an estimated completion slated for Q2 2024, this terminal will house a full-service operations center, modern driver amenities, truck maintenance shop and training/cargo securement bay.

"With our new, custom facility and strong leadership team in Laredo, PGT is well prepared to support our customers' international shipping needs for years to come," added Troian.

PGT Trucking has successfully operated in the Southwest region for more than 25 years. The company moves more than 4,000 cross-border loads annually.

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offers flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation, focused on the Future of Flatbed®. PGT was recognized as a 2023 Best Fleets to Drive For®. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." www.pgttrucking.com

