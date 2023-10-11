WRAIR, VA and MitoSense Announce Collaborative Research Agreement to Develop Novel Prehospital Treatment for Traumatic Brain Injury

PLYMOUTH, Mass. and TAMPA, Fla. and SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MitoSense, Inc., the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital (VA), and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) today announced the signing of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to collaborate on developing a potential prehospital treatment for traumatic brain injury (TBI) using MitoSense's novel mitochondria organelle transplantation (MOT™) technology.

Traumatic brain injury poses a major medical challenge for both military and civilian populations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention1, in the United States alone there are >220,000 TBI-related hospitalizations, and >69,000 deaths each year. TBI can cause long-term disabilities and mental health issues. The development of rapid treatment options is crucial to minimize damage when injuries occur. The organizations in this public-private partnership hope their collaboration may pave the way for new solutions to improve outcomes for TBI patients.

TBI is a critical health issue for military service members and Veterans. Under the 3-year agreement, the organizations will work together to test whether early intervention with MOT™ can help recover mitochondrial function and enhance neuroprotection following TBI.

"We are honored to work with the VA and WRAIR to translate our MOT™ platform to help service members and Veterans suffering from TBI," said Dr. Catherine Baucom, Chief Medical Officer of MitoSense. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to develop mitochondrial therapeutics for injuries and diseases that desperately need new treatment options."

"VA research focuses on the needs of Veterans, which includes traumatic brain injury," said Dr. Mark S. Kindy, VA Principal Investigator. "This CRADA provides an exciting opportunity to evaluate a novel prehospital treatment that could protect brain function after injury."

Dr. Jignesh Pandya, Principal Investigator of the Brain Trauma Neuroprotection Branch at WRAIR added, "Our team has long recognized mitochondrial dysfunction as a promising target for TBI therapy. We look forward to collaborating with MitoSense and VA to test their organelle transplantation technology, which could fill an important gap in field care for TBI."

The CRADA enables WRAIR and VA to facilitate access to testing resources and expertise, while MitoSense will provide its MOT™ materials and scientific knowledge. The goal is to generate preclinical data to support further development and regulatory approvals for human testing.

About MitoSense

MitoSense is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering mitochondria organelle transplantation to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company's MOT™ platform aims to deliver functioning mitochondria to restore cellular energy production and prevent cell death. This approach has potential to address neurological injuries and diseases with high unmet need. For more information, visit www.mitosenseinc.com .

About James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital

The James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida provides state-of-the-art inpatient, outpatient, and extended care to Veterans in west central Florida. The Spinal Cord Injury Center is named after Michael Bilirakis, who served as a member of the United States House of Representative from Florida. More information is available at www.tampavaref.org .

About the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research*

WRAIR provides unique research capabilities and innovative medical solutions to enable readiness and protect the Warfighter. Focus areas include infectious disease, combat casualty care, military psychiatry, and neuroscience, among others. WRAIR is part of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, under the U.S. Army Medical Command. For more information, visit https://wrair.health.mil/.

