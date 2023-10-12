coherence Partners with Bossa Games for Survival Adventure Lost Skies

Revolutionary multiplayer network engine helps drive co-op PVE action in an open world of floating islands

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- coherence are pleased to announce their partnership with Bossa Games on their upcoming 1-6 player survival adventure, Lost Skies, which will be published by Humble Games.

coherence’s revolutionary network engine is being used to drive Lost Skies exciting cooperative multiplayer action. (PRNewswire)

coherence's revolutionary network engine is being used to drive the game's exciting cooperative multiplayer action in a game where players work together to find and craft ancient technology, build their own skyship and brave ferocious storms while exploring a shattered world of floating islands.

While coherence initially provided services only on its own managed server infrastructure, the recent 1.0 launch extends its multiplayer enablement to local and client-to-client networking. Bossa Games is using this functionality for Lost Skies, providing a high-quality solo or multiplayer experience which is hosted by the players, ensuring that Lost Skies is not dependent on any cloud or third party hosting service, and players will be able to benefit from coherence's powerful multiplayer enablement in the confidence that their game is hosted independently and can be enjoyed for the long term, without the complexity or cost of a cloud-hosted managed service.

coherence also helps Bossa Games to offer players a huge, explorable open world in Lost Skies. coherence's World Origin Shifting - a technique allowing developers to build larger game worlds than traditional methods and game engines allows - allows game objects to be positioned precisely, relative to the player, over huge distances in the game world.

Lost Skies encourages exploration both solo and in teams across a world of floating islands, and coherence's technology empowers Bossa to make that world as large as it needs to be to provide the ideal experience and challenge for many different team sizes, skyship designs and adventuring strategies, without limits.

The announcement of another high-profile studio using coherence's network engine highlights the strong start coherence has made in its mission to redefine how multiplayer games are made.

Lost Skies will see players adventure across a massive open world of unique, hand-crafted floating islands filled with combat, discovery and puzzling ancient technology to decipher. Players will be able to flow effortlessly through skies' broken landscapes thanks to a physics-based grappling hook, gliders, free climbing ability and more mobility options.

Up to 6 players can work together in player-hosted games supported by coherence and experience an ever-expanding world. After building their own skyship with an intricate ship-building system, players can even take to the skies together and engage in epic boss fights against giant flying enemies.

coherence is a network engine designed to change the way multiplayer games are developed. It allows developers to have working prototypes running in a matter of minutes, allowing studios of all sizes to quickly test and build multiplayer titles. Its open, easy-to-use, and highly scalable offering aims to remove boundaries to multiplayer development and offer a powerful set of tools that can be taken advantage of by anyone, from big studios, to small indie teams.

Founded by Playdead co-founder Dino Patti and Tadej Gregorcic, coherence hit its 1.0 release earlier this year, delivering a host of features and innovations to the multiplayer space. For more information on coherence, its features and pricing model, visit the coherence website .

"We are really excited to have such a well-respected studio in Bossa Games using coherence to bring a compelling title to the multiplayer universe," said coherence co-founder Dino Patti. "They have adopted our technology and selected the features that met their needs to bring their dream game to life. Unleashing the creativity of our users and ridding them of the significant technical worries that have plagued multiplayer game dev before coherence is something that we are particularly proud of - it's exactly why we are building this revolutionary technology."

"Our creative strategy at Bossa is to make the 'us against the world' genre of player-versus environment games the most fun possible for our community, whether they are playing solo or with friends," said Bossa Games co-founder and gamer-in-chief Henrique Olifiers. "coherence offers us a powerful and flexible system for the multiplayer component of Lost Skies. And, by hosting games locally using peer-to-peer networking, coherence gives us a proven, low-cost and robust approach to networking that means we can concentrate on delivering a huge, engaging and constantly evolving world for players to create and explore with us."

About coherence

Unlock your multiplayer possibilities with coherence. We provide the ultimate toolkit that will change your mindset on multiplayer features. Easy to set up, yet full of depth, our SDK and netcode bring multiplayer features into the hands of all developers, no matter the size of their team or their technical background. We democratize connected experiences. Have fun with multiplayer!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coherenceio

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@coherenceio

Website: https://www.coherence.io/

Discord: https://coherence.io/discord

About Bossa Games



Founded in 2010 as Bossa Studios, Bossa Games is a BAFTA-winning game developer and publisher known for creating innovative games such as I am Bread, I am Fish and the Surgeon Simulator series.

Rebranded as Bossa Games, the studio is now focused on building groundbreaking multiplayer co-op experiences, and using its expertise to help publishers and IP holders to build games as a work-for-hire studio.

Bossa Games is currently developing the solo and multiplayer co-op title Lost Skies. For more information: www.bossagames.com .

Note to Editors:

Media Contact



Plan of Attack on behalf of coherence

Chris Clarke

chris@planofattack.biz

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2242512/coherence_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2242514/coherence_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1795447/coherence_Logo.jpg

Lost Skies is an upcoming 1-6 player survival adventure, developed by Bossa Studios and published by Humble Games. (PRNewswire)

coherence Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE coherence