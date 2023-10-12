PREVISE FUELS GROWTH OF ITS BARRETT'S ESOPHAGUS RISK STRATIFICATION TEST WITH A COMPETITIVE $1.8M SBIR GRANT

Esopredict™, Previse's Flagship Product, Awarded NIH Direct to Phase II SBIR Grant to Drive Further Studies of Commercially Available Barrett's Esophagus Prognostic Test.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Previse, maker of Esopredict, a clinically available test that analyzes methylation of biomarkers to assess the risk of esophageal cancer developing in patients with Barrett's esophagus and currently provides GI physicians with results within one week, was awarded a prestigious and highly competitive $1.8M Direct to Phase II SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) grant by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Securing the SBIR grant for this project involved Previse collaborating with investigators at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine to submit intensive research and commercialization plans to the NIH, outlining the path Previse is taking to accelerate the adoption of the Esopredict test. Esopredict is a game-changing assay rooted in highly accurate methylation-based analysis, which empowers gastroenterologists to predict the risk of progression to high-grade dysplasia or esophageal adenocarcinoma in patients with Barrett's esophagus. Esopredict represents a transformative leap forward in the fight against esophageal cancer.

Previse CEO Daniel Lunz said: "This substantial grant awarded by the NIH underlines the potential impact of Previse's Esopredict assay and methylation technology. Barrett's esophagus is a precursor of esophageal cancer, and Esopredict can make a significant contribution to providing personalized risk-stratification to identify patients who are likely to progress to cancer while curative treatment options are still available, thus saving lives."

The SBIR funding supports independent clinical validation and a clinical utility study, shedding light on how gastroenterologists utilize Esopredict results to enhance patient care and outcomes.

About Previse and Esopredict

Established in 2018, Previse is a pioneering molecular diagnostics company with a primary focus on preventing and detecting esophageal cancer, one of the deadliest cancers globally and the second most lethal in the U.S. in 2023, closely behind pancreatic cancer. Previse's mission is to save lives through the prevention and early detection of cancer.

Previse leverages groundbreaking biomarker technology developed by Stephen Meltzer, MD, and his GI Early Detection Biomarker Lab at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. This technology, backed by funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and decades of research, forms the foundation of Previse's commitment to combating esophageal cancer.

At the forefront of Previse's offerings is Esopredict, a revolutionary methylation-based assay designed to predict the risk of future progression to high-grade dysplasia or esophageal adenocarcinoma in patients with Barrett's esophagus. With a current turnaround time of one week, Esopredict empowers gastroenterologists to tailor effective treatment strategies, marking a pivotal advancement in the battle against esophageal cancer.

