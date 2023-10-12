Resideo to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 1, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort, life safety and security solutions, and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, will release third quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results will be held on Wednesday, November 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Resideo Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Resideo's website at https://investor.resideo.com, where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-660-6357 (U.S., toll-free) or 1-929-201-6127 (international), with the conference title "Resideo Third Quarter 2023 Earnings" or the conference ID: 7301399.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts:

Investors: Media: Jason Willey Garrett Terry Vice President, Investor Relations Corporate Communications Manager investorrelations@resideo.com garrett.terry@resideo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.