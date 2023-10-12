WiMi Proposed Data Enhancement for Convolutional Neural Networks

BEIJING, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it proposed data enhancement for convolutional neural networks (CNN). Data enhancement is a technique used in training neural networks that aims to generate more training samples by transforming and expanding the original data, and it can help us to solve the problem of insufficient data and improve the generalization ability of the network model.

The purpose of data enhancement is to generate new training samples by performing a series of transformations on the original data to increase the diversity of the dataset, which will enable the network model to learn the features of the data better and improve its generalization ability. Data enhancement methods can include operations such as image rotation, flipping, scaling, and panning, as well as adding noise, blurring, and color transformations to the image, etc. Through these transformations, the diversity and complexity of the data are increased, so that the model can be better adapted to different environments and conditions, and the robustness of the model can be improved, e.g., in an image classification task, the image can be randomly rotated, panned, and scaling to generate image samples with different angles, positions and scales. This allows the model to better learn the different poses and scale changes of objects, thus improving its classification accuracy for new images.

In CNN, data enhancement can be applied to tasks such as image classification, target detection, and semantic segmentation. For example, in the image classification task, a series of transformations and processing of the original image to generate new training samples, increase the diversity of data samples, so that the model can be better adapted to different image variations, and more accurately complete the task of image classification. Data enhancement also plays an important role in the target detection task. The target detection task aims to localize and classify multiple targets in a given image, and in order to improve the performance and generalization ability of the model, data enhancement can be used to expand the training set by increasing the diversity and number of samples. Data enhancement also plays an important role in semantic segmentation tasks. Semantic segmentation is the task of labeling each pixel in an image as belonging to a certain category, and thus requires a large amount of labeled data to train the model. However, obtaining large-scale labeled data is very difficult and time-consuming. At this point, data enhancement can be used to increase the diversity of training data and improve the generalization ability of the model by performing a series of transformations and expansions on the existing labeled data.

Data enhancement has many advantages in CNN, by rotating, flipping, scaling, translating and other transformations of the original data, it can generate more samples with differentiation, so that the model can better learn the different features and change patterns of the data, and improve the model's generalization ability. At the same time, it can use the introduction of noise and random transformations to simulate uncertainty in the real world, making the model more robust to changes in the input data, enhancing model robustness and reducing the risk of over-fitting. By reasonably selecting and applying data enhancement, the performance and effectiveness of the model can be improved.

With the continuous development of artificial intelligence, CNN data enhancement is also evolving and innovating. Traditional data enhancement methods are usually based on some predefined transformation operations, such as rotation, translation, scaling, etc. However, these methods may introduce some unwanted noise or information loss. In the future, WiMi will study the combination of data enhancement with the feedback mechanism of the model through learning algorithms to realize adaptive data enhancement, so that the network can automatically choose the appropriate data enhancement method according to the characteristics of the input data and the task requirements, thus improving the performance and robustness of the model. In addition, the development of generative models (e.g., generative adversarial networks) also provides new ideas for data enhancement, and its application in data enhancement has a broad prospect. Models such as generative adversarial networks can learn the distributional characteristics of data to generate more realistic and diverse data samples. In the future, WiMi will also study the combination of generative models with data enhancement, generating new data samples through generative models and using them for data enhancement, effectively solving the problem of data scarcity, and further improving the generalization ability of models. With the wide application of multi-modal data, cross-modal data enhancement has become an important development direction. In the future, we can study how to transform and expand cross-modal data through data enhancement to improve the performance of models on cross-modal tasks.

The future development of data enhancement in CNN is very promising. In the future, WiMi will further improve the generalization ability and performance of the model and expand its applications by combining the research on adaptive, generative models, and cross-modal.

