Lytx Expands AI-Powered Geospatial Solutions with New Weather Hazard Alerts to Help Reduce Weather-Related Incidents

New Innovation Leverages Advanced Geospatial Technologies to Provide Real-Time Condition Monitoring and Risk Assessment Across the Lytx Network

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., the global leader in video safety and video telematics, today announced the rollout of its Weather Hazard Alerts, available to all clients as a project within the Lytx Lab tab in their accounts. This new AI-powered geospatial technology built on the Lytx Vision Platform was developed within Lytx Lab, an idea incubator and a way for Lytx engineers and safety experts to collaborate with customers to address market needs. Weather Hazard Alerts allow fleet managers the option to get notifications based on geospatial criteria and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather data to facilitate real-time decision making for safer and more efficient driving.

According to the U.S. Federal Highway Administration, of the roughly 5.8 million vehicle crashes each year, approximately 21% are related to adverse weather, which includes rain, sleet, snow, fog, wind, and blowing debris. Additionally, over 70% of U.S. roads are located in regions that receive more than five inches of snow annually. Lytx's new Weather Hazard Alerts overlays NOAA weather warnings (including snow, thunderstorms, floods, tornados, and more) onto fleet maps, allowing fleet managers to set alerts based on specific geographic, timeframe, and weather criteria and be notified as weather conditions become more severe in that particular region.

"As trailblazers in geospatial intelligence, we are excited to present our customers with the power of our extensive data network combined with AI that understands context, enabling us to provide invaluable insights that enhance safety and promote operational excellence," stated Rajesh Rudraradhya, Lytx's Chief Technology Officer. "Through the application of machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to analyze vehicle imagery from vehicles in hazardous conditions, we are actively progressing towards the creation of highly localized weather alerts, advancing our predictive intelligence to anticipate potential risks and proactively prevent accidents."

Weather Hazard Alerts can be filtered by geographic location, time frame, and type of severe weather, including tornado, hurricane, flash flood, and others. Once the conditions are met, an alert is automatically sent to the fleet manager with a description of the event, an image on the map, how many vehicles may be impacted, and when and where that weather event is forecast to occur.

For a more proactive approach, fleet managers can also view current images from across the Lytx network, the industry's largest network of cloud-connected devices via the Lytx Vision Platform, to see weather conditions in real-time on specified routes. This first-of-its-kind innovation in the telematics and geospatial intelligence space enables more accurate condition assessment and smarter decision making.

"Weather Hazard Alerts give drivers and fleet managers another dynamic tool that can enhance overall fleet performance and driver safety," said Dan Lambert, Lytx's Senior Director of Product Management. "The customer feedback we've received during our development program has allowed us to rapidly surface key insights that ultimately create safer environments for drivers, passengers, and the public."

The Weather Hazard Alerts feature is available now to all fleet managers within the U.S. Lytx network.

A separate component also in testing phases with select clients within Lytx Lab is Driver Alerts, in which a driver is directly notified via in-cab audio about weather alerts as they approach a hazardous area, helping them to more proactively re-route before impending and potentially unsafe weather.

Lytx is the global leader in video safety and video telematics. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Through the Lytx Vision™ Platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning video safety , fleet tracking , DVIR, Asset Tracking, and ELD compliance . Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and 2.1 million drivers in more than 85 countries.

DISCLAIMER: Lytx Lab features are experimental in nature and are provided for informational purposes only. Access to Lytx Lab is made available to users at no charge as part of their service, however some experimental features may require subscription to specific Lytx products in order to provide the intended insights. Lytx Lab features may be added, altered, or removed without notice.

