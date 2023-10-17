Lennox Donates HVAC Units to Homeowners Across North America, Providing Much Needed Relief

Lennox teams up with its dealer network to bring year-round comfort to deserving homeowners across the U.S. and Canada

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its Feel The Love program, Lennox donated nearly 500 HVAC units to deserving homeowners during the Installation Week event on October 7-14, completing a record-breaking year for the annual program.

Since 2009, Feel The Love has been a key program for Lennox Residential to give back to its communities. (PRNewswire)

For the 14th year, Lennox has partnered together with its dealer network across 43 U.S. states and Canadian provinces to provide new heating or cooling equipment and installation at no charge for inspiring community leaders. Recipients included veterans, teachers, first responders and resilient families in need of a new HVAC system following a record-hot summer.

"We received a record number of nominations for this year's program, and we are proud to see how this initiative continues to make a difference in our recipients' daily lives year after year," said Gary Bedard, Executive Vice President and President, Lennox Residential Heating and Cooling. "At Lennox, the continued success of the Feel The Love program is a testament to our long-standing commitment to giving back to the community and the strong partnership with our dealer network."

In addition to increased year-round comfort, recipients can expect significant energy savings from the high-efficiency heating and cooling equipment donated through Feel The Love. These units reduce recipients' energy usage by approximately 30% to 40%, having a long-term impact on homeowners' energy bills and the environment.

"I can't thank [Lennox and John Lock Air Conditioning & Heating Service Inc.] enough. I can breathe, I'm relieved, I don't have to worry," said Danielle Staffeldt, Feel The Love 2023 recipient in Hamburg, New York. "It's such a powerful thing to be able to give to people and know that people care about complete strangers. It just means so much. I'm so grateful."

Since Feel The Love was founded in 2009, the program has changed the lives of more than 2,300 families by providing heating and cooling systems for homeowners in need. Stay up to date on the Feel The Love program by following along with @LennoxFeelTheLove on Facebook. To nominate a member of your community for next year's Installation Week, visit FeelTheLove.com.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we innovate with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting investor@lennoxintl.com.

The Lennox Residential business has served homeowners as a trusted home comfort solutions and energy-efficiency innovator since 1895. Offering some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, Lennox' industry leading product design has been recognized with more Dealer Design awards than its competitors combined and multiple ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient certifications. For more information about how Lennox is redefining air, visit Lennox.com.

About Feel The Love™

Since 2009, Feel The Love has been a key program for Lennox Residential to give back to its communities. Culminating in Feel The Love Installation Week this October, Lennox partners with HVAC installers and local community members in the United States and portions of Canada to deliver units at no cost to people who consistently put others before themselves and need a helping hand. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households across the United States and Canada, visit FeelTheLove.com.

