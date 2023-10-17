Perry Ellis International, Inc., Takes Flight with the 'Sky' Franchise: A Captivating New Collection for Men Inspired by Nature's Beauty

Introducing Red Sky and Sky: A Fragrance Duo that Redefines Timeless Elegance and Adventure

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PEI), a leading global fashion brand house renowned for its American heritage, is excited to introduce Perry Ellis Red Sky and Sky, an engaging new fragrance collection for men. This fragrance duo marks a significant leap forward for Perry Ellis in the fragrance market, solidifying its enduring presence while ushering in a new era of its storied legacy.

Inspired by the boundless beauty of the great outdoors, Red Sky is the latest addition to the Sky franchise, building on the success of the original Sky fragrance launched in 2022. These scents encapsulate the essence of Perry Ellis, blending timeless elegance and heritage with the joy of adventure.

Perry Ellis continues to align with professional athletes, and cast esteemed Mexican soccer star and two-time FIFA World Cup participant, Miguel Layún to serve as the face of the brand in both fragrance campaigns.

"It's been an exhilarating journey to work with Perry Ellis on the launch of Red Sky and Sky fragrances," said Miguel Layún. "Being a part of the Perry Ellis family and bringing the essence of these captivating fragrances to life has been an incredible experience."

The Red Sky fragrance is a captivating woody aromatic masterpiece that redefines the essence of nature's beauty. Crafted by perfumer Clement Gavvary, the fragrance boasts wild lavender, rosemary, and nutmeg at its heart, creating a harmonious blend that embodies the freshness of the great outdoors. Its top notes feature invigorating bergamot peel, cardamom, and fresh juniper, providing a burst of citrusy brightness that lingers in the air. The fragrance's star ingredient, vetiver oil, responsibly sourced by the brand partner's Firmenich's Naturals Together™ initiative, infuses a lively earthy essence with an enticingly rugged quality. As the scent evolves, it settles into a rich and alluring base of tonka bean and Cedarwood, completing the olfactive experience with a sense of iconic elegance and adventure.

Meanwhile, Perry Ellis Sky is inspired by the comfort and refreshing energy of the deep blue ocean and the dynamic rush of waves. Sky embodies strength and freshness with top notes of zesty lime, bergamot, and refreshing mint, middle notes of violet leaves, labdanum and maplewood, and base notes like ambroxan, sandalwood, patchouli and Virginia cedar that anchor the composition with warmth and woody depth. Both scents are captured in a smooth, sleek geometric glass, Sky in a blue bottle evoking its marine appeal and Red Sky in a daring red hue eliciting adventure, passion and power.

"At Perry Ellis, we believe in the enduring power of style, and Red Sky and Sky exemplify this belief," says Oscar Feldenkreis, President and CEO of Perry Ellis International, Inc. "These fragrances offer a new sensory dimension, inviting you to experience the beauty of nature while embodying our 'Always Ready' spirit. This launch signifies not only our continued presence in the fragrance market but also our commitment to collaborating with elite athletes who embody the Perry Ellis ethos."

Red Sky and Sky are available today in department stores, duty free shops, and global e-commerce sites. For further information, visit www.perryellis.com and follow @perryellis on social media.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist® and Farah®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com .

