ANA Celebrates 25 Years of Service to Hawaii

In October 2023 , ANA will commemorate 25 years of connecting travelers between Tokyo, Japan , and Honolulu, Hawaii .

The inaugural flight for ANA's third Airbus A380 aircraft, known as "FLYING HONU," is scheduled for October 20 .

ANA will launch a unique sweepstakes to celebrate these two significant milestones and as a sincere expression of appreciation for the support received from Hawaii .

ANA 'Aha Mele will be held Thursday, November 16 – Sunday, November 19, 2023 .

ANA accepts miles from ANA Mileage Club members to support Maui wildfire relief.

HONOLULU, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest 5-Star airline for ten consecutive years, is celebrating its 25-year legacy of facilitating connections between travelers and the vibrant destinations of Japan and Honolulu in October. Since its inaugural flight in 1998, ANA has proudly served millions of passengers on thousands of flights along this route.

"ANA deeply values the privilege of furthering an enduring connection between Japan and Hawaii. Air travel catalyzes uniting individuals and fostering cultural exchange. ANA remains resolutely committed to building a robust partnership with Hawaii, ensuring mutual growth and prosperity for the next 25 years and beyond," stated Toshio Nomura, ANA The Americas, Executive Vice President.

In response to the recovering passenger demand for flights to Hawaii, ANA will bring a third Airbus A380 aircraft into service between Tokyo and Honolulu. The aircraft, known as the "FLYING HONU" because of its colorful liveries resembling the Hawaiian sea turtle, or Honu, has a capacity of 520 seats. ANA's inaugural "FLYING HONU" arrived in Honolulu in 2019 and now has two such aircraft in service to Honolulu.

The inaugural Honolulu-bound flight for the third "FLYING HONU" will arrive on October 20 and return to Narita, Tokyo, the same day. This addition underscores ANA's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its passengers while continuing to offer safe, comfortable, and best-in-class service.

Starting December 6, ANA will increase the number of daily flights between Tokyo and Honolulu from two to three (one to Haneda, Tokyo, and two to Narita, Tokyo). This enhancement sets a new record for seat capacity on this route at 18,004, surpassing pre-COVID levels and providing three daily flights, equivalent to 42 weekly flights.

To commemorate the achievement of serving Hawaii for 25 years, the arrival of the third "FLYING HONU," and as a token of gratitude for the unwavering support ANA has garnered from the Hawaii community, we will introduce a special sweepstakes: "Journey with FLYING HONU" (www.anajourneywithflyinghonu.com). This contest offers a glimpse into the genuine experiences shared by Hawaii residents during their visits to Japan, providing sweepstakes participants with an opportunity to contemplate their potential journeys of discovering and exploring the country.

The campaign runs from October 18th to November 19th, 2023 .

Winners will be announced by November 26, 2023 .

For information on the 25th anniversary promotion, visit: ANA Journey with Flying Honu

Another celebration component is the ANA 'Aha Mele, November 16 - 19, 2023, a sequel to the ANA Honolulu Music Week, which debuted in 2019 and helped promote Hawaii's cultural heritage and environment. Renamed ANA 'Aha Mele last year, this event represents a collaborative endeavor involving ANA, environmentalists, contributors, and others. Using music as a medium, the event will emphasize the significance of Hawaii's natural resources. For more information: ANA ʻAha Mele 2023|ANA..

The ANA Group extends its heartfelt condolences to those who have tragically lost their lives and its deepest sympathies to all those who have been profoundly affected by the recent disaster in Maui. The airline stands united with the people of Maui, offering support and heartfelt wishes for a swift recovery and resilience among Maui's residents.

In response to the disaster, ANA Group appealed to ANA Mileage Club members to donate miles for disaster relief efforts and to support affected communities through the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund and other reputable relief organizations. For further information on how to donate miles and assist the victims of this disaster, please visit: Accepting Hawaii Maui Wildfire Mileage Donations to Support Hawaii Maui Wildfire

About ANA

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD), established in 2013, is the largest airline group holding company in Japan including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.

ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.

The airline's legacy of superior service has been recognized with SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 10 consecutive years. ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.

In 2022, ANA received first place in the Global airline and Asia Pacific categories at the CIRIUM On-Time Performance Awards, marking the second consecutive year ANA was recognized as the most on-time airline in the world. ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the sixth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the seventh consecutive year.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

