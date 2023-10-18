gorjana Announces New Brand Ambassador, Top Ranked Tennis Star Jessica Pegula

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand, gorjana , is thrilled to announce their new brand ambassador, Jessica Pegula. As one of the top ranked women's tennis players in the world, Jessica Pegula is a formidable force on the court and an inspiration to female athletes and fans alike.

"Jessica Pegula's unparalleled determination, grit, and genuine passion for giving back to charities make her the ideal ambassador for our brand. We are honored to partner with such an incredible athlete and philanthropist," expressed Gorjana Reidel, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at gorjana.

Jessica shares her excitement about this collaboration, stating, "I am beyond thrilled to be a brand ambassador for gorjana. I love the way their jewelry allows me to express my personal style. gorjana's jewelry is beautiful and so easy to wear - they're my go to for everyday styling."

Alongside the brand, Jessica curated a layered look she debuted at this year's U.S. Open, wearing an assortment of styles from gorjana's fine jewelry collection including the Melbourne Diamond Tennis Bracelet , 14k Gold Lou Helium Huggies , and Diamond Bar Eternity Ring . Looking ahead, Jessica will continue to select and add to her gorjana layers, as she competes on some of the sport's largest stages - the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the 2024 Paris Olympics. View and shop Jessica's currently selected layers directly at gorjana.com .

ABOUT GORJANA

gorjana is a Southern California-based jewelry brand known for its effortless and laid-back style, with a wide assortment of pieces ranging from necklaces and earrings to bracelets and rings, as well as fine jewelry. Perfect for dressing up or down, gorjana offers pieces in both gold plating and solid gold, with an expanding collection of fine materials including diamonds, opals, sapphires, emeralds, turquoise, and more. gorjana was founded in 2004 on the apartment floor of husband and wife duo Jason and Gorjana Reidel, who would fulfill orders from their living room and drive thousands of miles selling the collection. In 2007, the brand opened its first office and ten years later, its first storefront in Laguna Beach. Since its founding, gorjana has grown into a multi-million dollar business that is still owned and operated by the couple today. For more information on gorjana, their collection of jewelry and stores nationwide please visit www.gorjana.com .

