REGISTRATION FOR THE NEW COSMOPROF NORTH AMERICA MIAMI SHOW IS NOW OPEN

The leading B2B Beauty Trade Show in the Americas adds Miami to its portfolio of events as it leans into new markets and customers

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof North America, the award-winning leading B2B trade show in the Americas, opens registration for its new exhibition in Miami at the Miami Beach Convention Center, scheduled for January 23-25, 2024. This new location will serve as the ideal destination for brands seeking to maximize their business potential in North, South, and Central America, focusing above all on the East Coast of the United States.

Cosmoprof North America Miami will present itself as a 360-degree worldwide showcase for thousands of professionals and exhibitors looking to expand their reach in the beauty sector. Setting the beauty industry up for further growth and success, Cosmoprof North America Miami aims to create new synergies within the booming beauty market.

All under one roof, potential buyers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in both 'finished product' exhibitors looking to discover the latest beauty products and technologies in the ever-growing hair, spa, fragrance, and multicultural sectors, as well as 'Cosmopack' exhibitors showcasing raw materials, ingredients, machinery, packaging, and other beauty solutions. Cosmoprof North America Miami will host beauty products and novelties from every angle in the world, thanks to Country Pavilions representing Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, France, Germany, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, and Turkey. Cosmopack North America is the only event in the Americas fully dedicated to the entire beauty supply chain. Select exhibitors in attendance of Miami include finished products brands such as Aprés Nails, Betty Dain Creations, Gelish/Morgan Taylor, GESKE, L3VEL3, Nicky Clarke London, Rude Cosmetics, StyleCraft/GAMMA+, Tyrrel Cosmeticos, and Voesh New York and beauty supply chain providers Allta, BellatRX, Caribbean Natural Products, Coverpla, FusionPKG, and Marchesini Group among others.

For the past two decades, Cosmoprof North America has meticulously crafted pioneering initiatives, serving as the go-to platform for new product innovations and solutions that are molding the industry. This January, during the highly anticipated Cosmoprof North America Miami event, the organization is set to unveil fresh projects and partnerships, further reinforcing its mission of connecting buyers, retailers, manufacturers, and press with a specific eye on the needs of the East Coast of the United States, to explore these groundbreaking innovations and solutions. Additionally, the event promises to offer invaluable industry insights and abundant networking opportunities to increase business networking among local stakeholders.

Attendees can also find inspiration from educational offerings (in English and Spanish) as part of CosmoTalks, a conference format that combines creativity, inspiration, and business. With more than 10 seminars and workshops, it aims to be the widest-ranging series of conferences and in-depth talks in the beauty industry. Our acclaimed CosmoTalks and Cosmopack Education (dedicated to the entire beauty supply chain) will feature leading industry experts, including first-timers at Cosmoprof North America: Susan Akkad (The Estée Lauder Companies), Scott Miselnicky (Clinique), Daniel Morimoto (Circana), and Janet Pardo (Clinique).

Newly launching at Cosmoprof North America Miami will be a joint venture in partnership with WSL Strategic Retail to launch a specially curated, innovation-only Retail Safari®, where attendees will have the opportunity to visit retailers that offer unique experiences, products, and services that are shaping the future of beauty in the Americas (north and south). Additionally, in collaboration with Scent Marketing Inc., the exhibition is proud to announce the unveiling of a signature ambient scent that you can experience at Cosmoprof Miami this January. The scent will capture the essence of Cosmoprof Miami: exciting, vibrant, and timeless.

Cosmoprof North America's decision to expand the leading B2B trade show to Greater Miami and Miami Beach represents a pivotal moment in creating new partnerships within the beauty sector. The Miami showcase will recognize new products and exhibitors while continuing to strengthen relationships with historically acclaimed exhibitors in an effort to uphold the high standards and expectations that the Cosmoprof network is renowned for.

