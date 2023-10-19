ACRES NAMES WALL STREET GAMING INDUSTRY EXPERT, DAVID BAIN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Brings 25 Years of Gaming Industry Experience to Acres as Company Delivers Revolutionary Technology to Help Casinos Grow Revenues and Reduce Costs

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres Technology ("Acres" or the "Company"), the leading casino technology innovator, announced today that it has appointed David Bain as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Bain spent the last 25 years as a senior research analyst and managing director of corporate finance at several investment banks, most recently at B. Riley Securities. His gaming and leisure capital markets expertise includes extensive and well-followed research on the slot and gaming equipment supply sector. Prior to his career in finance, Bain was as an entertainment attorney. He holds a JD in Corporate Law from Loyola Law School, an MBA from Pepperdine University, and a BA from UCLA.

John Acres, Founder and CEO of Acres said, "David can work anywhere he chooses and having someone of his caliber join our team as CFO is a powerful vote of confidence in our vision and our future. David's leadership will help us maximize profits for our customers, partners and stakeholders."

David Bain added, "Acres is again revolutionizing the casino industry and I'm excited to join the team to help grow value for all of our stakeholders. I have enormous respect for John's vision, passion and execution that has led casino technology innovations for over 50 years."

About Acres

Acres was founded by John Acres, who previously invented player tracking and other technologies that are today used by nearly every casino on earth. The Company's products are currently installed on over 60,000 casino gaming machines in the United States, with a growing backlog of new installations. Acres is again reinventing the casino floor through a combination of technology and psychology, backed by potent security features that provide additional protections against bad actors, including those perpetuating ransomware attacks. The company currently holds 179 US patents. For more information, visit acresmanufacturing.com.

