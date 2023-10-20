THE VERSE Launches: Revolutionizing the Metaverse with the First Single-Server Virtual World

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, THE VERSE announced the launch of its highly-anticipated metaverse, a groundbreaking and interconnected virtual world. Pioneering a single-server approach, THE VERSE offers an unparalleled seamless experience, distinguishing itself from other multi-server platforms.

Rooted in the initial vision of the metaverse as depicted in Neal Stephenson's "Snow Crash," THE VERSE seeks to deliver a virtual space that is both immersive and inclusive. In a digital landscape often marked by fragmentation and profit motives, THE VERSE promises to rekindle the original spirit of a comprehensive and beautiful virtual world meant for everyone.

Features and highlights include:

World's First Single-Server Metaverse: Offering over 225 sq km of interconnected virtual space in its debut, THE VERSE guarantees continuity and a unified experience unlike any other.

Real Estate in the Digital World: With more than 20,000 land parcels available for purchase, users can buy, personalize, and even resell or rent their virtual properties.

Fully VR Integrated: Built exclusively for the VR experience, every feature of THE VERSE is accessible within the virtual reality realm, eliminating the need for any offline interactions. This full VR integration promises an unparalleled level of immersion.

Diverse Experiences: The VERSE is packed with engaging activities including jetpacking, driving, boating, intricate quests, shooting, exploring, and more. The platform also unveils an intriguing Underworld, rich with its unique buildings and aesthetics.

Future-Proof Graphics: Instead of opting for simplified graphics, THE VERSE has chosen a more realistic route, ensuring that as technology evolves, the graphics remain timeless and captivating.

"In creating THE VERSE, we envisioned a digital realm that echoes the endless possibilities of our universe. We're not just offering another game; we're pioneering a truly interconnected metaverse where every user can create, connect, and thrive. This is just the beginning and we're excited to lead this virtual revolution," says Blake Spurgin, Co-founder of THE VERSE.

Available on Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3, THE VERSE can be purchased for $29.99 exclusively on App Lab. As a part of its launch promotion, early adopters will benefit from an 80% discount on virtual land purchases.

To explore or buy THE VERSE, visit www.theversevr.com .

About THE VERSE:

Crafted with the vision of reinventing the metaverse, THE VERSE emphasizes connectivity, personalization, and limitless possibilities. With its unique single-server design, it stands as the next step in realizing the dream of a truly interconnected, enjoyable, and inclusive virtual world.

