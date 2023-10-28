Nobu Hotels Celebrates a Decade of Game-Changing Hospitality with Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 marks 10 years since Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace Las Vegas opened its doors, and a decade of Nobu Hotels' instinctive design, innate passion for service and world-class cuisine. To mark the milestone, shareholders Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper returned to Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace for an evening of celebrations with 300 VIP guests for a chance to reflect on 10 years of game-changing hospitality and look ahead at what is to come.

From left to right: Terrence O'Donnell, Sr. VP and GM of Caesars Palace, Struan McKenzie, COO Nobu Hospitality, Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment, Hiro Tahara, COO Nobu Restaurant Group, Trevor Horwell, CEO Nobu Hospitality; Nobu Matsuhisa, Chef and Co-Founder of Nobu Hospitality, Meir Teper, Co-Founder of Nobu Hospitality, and Gary Selesner, President of Development and International Marketing for Caesars Entertainment. Photo credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images (PRNewswire)

Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper comment: "We're excited to be celebrating this special anniversary for Nobu Hotels and all that we've achieved over the last decade. What started as a single hotel in Las Vegas has grown into a portfolio of nearly 40 properties, and that is all thanks to our Nobu family: the incredible team behind Nobu Hospitality."

The evening of celebrations at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace began with an exclusive reception-style event in Nobu Restaurant & Lounge, where VIP casino and retail guests enjoyed special dishes inspired by 10 different Nobu Hotel and Restaurant locations across North America. The festivities continued with an intimate after-party in the 10,300-square-foot Nobu Hotel Villa, featuring creative cocktails and desserts and an exclusive performance from ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld. Nobu Hospitality CEO Trevor Horwell, Caesars Entertainment executives and the Nobu shareholders took to the stage and toasted 10 years of stirring the hospitality industry on the villa's terrace surrounded by unparalleled views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment, said: "At Caesars Palace, we take great pride in our history of 'firsts,' and we are thrilled to count the first Nobu Hotel in the world among them. Ten years after first opening, Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace remains one of our most sought-after resort experiences. Our incredible partnership here with Nobu Hospitality has paved the way for the addition of Nobu Hotels and Restaurants in other Caesars Rewards destinations, including the upcoming Nobu Hotels in Atlantic City and New Orleans."

A Long-Standing Partnership

Both synonymous with guest satisfaction, unforgettable moments and delivering luxury through experiences, the partnership between Caesars Entertainment and Nobu Hotels has set new standards for hospitality since Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace Las Vegas opened in 2013 – and it is a partnership that has continued to evolve. The much-anticipated Nobu Hotel Caesars Atlantic City is set to open in January 2024, with a hotel opening within the newly created Caesars New Orleans soon to follow.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, said: "This anniversary is a testament to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our guests. We enter all partnerships thinking long term and our collaboration with Caesars is a clear example of this; the trust we've built over the last decade has allowed us to embark on further joint ventures, and I'm excited to see what we'll achieve together over the next 10 years. From hotels to branded residences, we are incredibly proud of what Nobu Hotels has accomplished over the past 10 years, and we will continue to provide exceptional experiences for many years to come."

Looking Ahead to 2024

With the lifestyle draw of luxury developments, a growing number of home buyers are choosing to live in branded communities. Launching in Los Cabos in 2023, the first Nobu residences offer an exclusive, curated lifestyle encapsulating the heartfelt hospitality, innovative design, and fine ingredients synonymous with the global lifestyle group. Nobu Hotel, Restaurant and Residences Toronto will follow in 2024, spanning two 45-story towers in the former Pilkington Glass Factory in the city's Entertainment District. The project is another ambitious launch for the brand, with 660 residential units and 36 hotel suites, as well as a unique lifestyle space known as Nobu Centre.

Expanding the branded residences is a key part of Nobu's continued global expansion, with projects in development in Al Khobar, Al Marjan Island, Abu Dhabi, Tulum, Orlando, Punta Cana, Egypt and Da Nang, Vietnam. Next year, the brand will also continue to expand its European footprint, making its hotel debut in both Italy and Portugal with openings in Rome and Lisbon, and welcome a sixth Spanish property to the portfolio - Nobu Hotel Madrid.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nobu Hospitality