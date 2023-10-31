Flexential Announces Additional On-Ramp in Phoenix for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect Connectivity

On-Ramp Provides Modern Enterprises with Additional Avenue for Connectivity to Oracle Cloud Phoenix Region

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced an expansion to its robust FlexAnywhere™ Platform with an additional Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect on-ramp for the Oracle Cloud Phoenix Region, providing direct and reliable access to OCI. This announcement follows Flexential's previous integration with OCI and the major expansion of the FlexAnywhere Platform earlier this year.

"As a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork and since the inception of Flexential Cloud Fabric in 2021, our commitment has been to expand boundaries and enable businesses to achieve more," said Ryan Mallory, chief operating officer, Flexential. "With this new on-ramp to the Oracle Cloud Phoenix Region, we are once again making it straightforward for our customers, whether they're longstanding members of our FlexAnywhere Platform across our 41 data centers or new entrants, to directly connect to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure."

As enterprises rapidly adopt multi-cloud solutions, the demand for reliable network access to cloud data and applications has skyrocketed. The Flexential Cloud Fabric, coupled with Flexential's collaboration with OCI, addresses this demand head-on. It offers businesses the ability to craft direct, private, and ultra-responsive connections to OCI.

"By coupling this with OCI FastConnect on-ramps in key regions like Ashburn, VA, San Jose, CA, and Chicago, IL – and now Phoenix, AZ – we're ensuring that Oracle customers, no matter where they are stationed, can access their vital cloud data with unparalleled reliability," Mallory added.

Flexential's Cloud Fabric solution has enabled businesses like Core Health & Fitness to rapidly scale their IT infrastructure and grow their business. "Flexential has been pivotal in our journey," said Jake Kienholz, director of IT infrastructure and cybersecurity, Core Health & Fitness. "Their Cloud Fabric solution has truly empowered us to scale our IT infrastructure, positioning us aptly for exponential growth."

A recent Gartner study forecasts that "By 2027, more than 50% of enterprises will use industry cloud platforms to expedite their business projects." In the face of such projections, Flexential's continued enhancements to its Cloud Fabric ecosystem position it as a game-changer in the industry. By harnessing the Cloud Fabric's expansive U.S. reach, businesses can notably augment application performance and user experience, aligning seamlessly with long-term business growth objectives.

As enterprises grapple with the challenges of a multi-cloud environment, solutions like Flexential's Cloud Fabric are proving indispensable. With its latest Phoenix region on-ramp expansion, Flexential reaffirms its commitment to facilitating business success across industry sectors.

