Multiverse Media and SpaceNews to Merge

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiverse Media Inc., a Denver-based integrated media company that Educates, Informs and Inspires the space community across multiple professional and enthusiast brands, is proud to announce it is merging with SpaceNews, Inc. ("SpaceNews"), the world's largest space and satellite trade media brand. The merger accelerates the growth of a dynamic new media company on the global stage.

The combined company, to be known as Multiverse Media, will be controlled by SpaceNews shareholders, and will be led by current SpaceNews CEO Andy Pemberton and Executive Chairman Felix Magowan. Rounding out the top leadership team as Vice Chairman will be Multiverse Media founder, Dylan Taylor, the world's most prolific space investor.

Founded in 1989, SpaceNews is the world's preeminent space and satellite trade media brand based on revenue, audience-size, and volume-of-original content. Published across web, social, print, newsletter, and event channels, SpaceNews' audience numbers some 900,000 web visitors (Source: Google Analytics), with additional social media followers of about 196,000 across Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube. All metrics are by far the largest of any space trade media-brand. Editorially, SpaceNews's award-winning journalists are widely considered the most credible and experienced in the $546 billion space sector, making it the authoritative source of information for captains of industry, leading scientists, government leaders and space industry professionals.

Multiverse Media was founded in 2022 by long-time space industry entrepreneur and investor Dylan Taylor to Educate, Inform and Inspire the world with space news, science, technology content for everyone, everywhere, across multiple trade and enthusiast brands. Multiverse Media is a fully integrated media company that reports news, publishes books, researches intelligence reports, and produces film and video. Its professional trade brands include SpaceRef, NewSpace Global, the Ad Astra events platform, its enthusiast brands include Multiverse Publishing – publisher of leading space titles, including, Frank White's "The Overview Effect", Parabolic Arc, and 2211.World, in addition to a multimedia, film and production segment which is the executive producer of the documentary film The High Frontier: The Untold Story of Gerald K. O'Neil and Fortitude, the forthcoming documentary about the space economy.

CEO Andy Pemberton stated, "The mission is to build the world's preeminent integrated space media company. We'll do that with a laser focus on our professional and enthusiast audiences and using any distribution channel necessary to deliver personalized content at the right moment, in the right format, on the right device - whether that's web, social media, native apps, e-books, multimedia, film, video, print, or live events."

Adds Dylan Taylor, founder of Multiverse Media: "In my view SpaceNews is the leading media brand in space, so it was a must for us to have them as part of our platform if we want to fulfill our vision to be the world's most comprehensive source of space information and community. New Multiverse Chairman Felix Magowan and CEO Andy Pemberton have not only been in the space business a long-time, they are accomplished executives who have deep experience across all sectors of trade and enthusiast media."

Multiverse Media was created to inspire the world. Its integrated media approach and focus on creating, collecting, and distributing high-quality science and technology news, with a specific emphasis on space news and information, fills a gap in the global landscape. We strive for excellence in everything we do, and we exist to inform, educate, and inspire.

