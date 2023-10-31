SAM NAZARIAN'S C3 ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS TO FRANCHISE C3'S AWARD-WINNING MEDITERRANEAN BRAND, SOOM SOOM, ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

Food-tech figure, C3, is collaborating with expansive restaurant parent company,

Craveworthy Brands, to franchise the Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant, Soom

Soom, planning 80 franchised locations in the United States by 2027

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Nazarian's revolutionary food and beverage technology company and platform, C3, announces exciting partnership with the parent company of emerging casual and fast casual dining brands, Craveworthy Brands, to franchise the popular Mediterranean brand, Soom Soom, across the country. This comes following a smash-success testing period in C3's Citizens food halls in New York and Atlanta.

Soom Soom is the success story of American immigrant and founder Zhi Elgar, who moved to the US in the 1990s and built the Mediterranean spot from the ground up with two core values of fresh, authentic ingredients and treating customers like family. With this foundation, the demand for the dishes grew organically, as Soom Soom's offerings are simple, convenient, good food - a contrast from the other unhealthy fast food alternatives.

Consumers crave bold new flavors, simple and fresh ingredients. The Mediterranean diet has evolved into more than just a buzzword - right now, the biggest opportunity is Mediterranean quick service restaurants, as evidenced by the success of brands like CAVA. Soom Soom is poised to grow its existing platform exponentially. Currently, Soom Soom has locations across Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta, and is set to grow to over 80 locations across the United States by 2027 with Craveworthy Brands' franchising strategy.

Craveworthy Brands is a growing portfolio of diverse, relevant and highly efficient brands built on an unbeatable proposition for both consumers and prospective franchisees, and Gregg Majewski, former CEO of Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches and current CEO of Craveworthy Brands, is prepared to use his resounding expertise of over 23 years in the restaurant franchising industry to grow the Soom Soom brand far beyond its 3 locations in southern California.

EXECUTIVE QUOTES

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO C3 stated, "Teaming up with Craveworthy Brands, led by the visionary Gregg Majewski, to franchise Soom Soom across the country, is a testament to the power of innovation and a shared passion for delivering exceptional dining experiences. At C3, we are always on the lookout for partners who understand the evolving landscape of the food industry, and who share a collective mission. We look forward to bringing beloved and health-conscious Mediterranean food to the masses."

Gregg Majewski, CEO of Craveworthy Brands stated, "Our partnership with C3 is truly innovative and one that I'm so darn proud of because it's going to allow our team at Craveworthy Brands to truly shine at the things we're already so well known for - being a leading franchisor with the experience, wherewithal, and vision necessary to transform this wonderful, culturally-relevant brand into a household name. Soom Soom is a one-of-a-kind brand with unlimited potential in the Mediterranean space. We're already thinking up the path forward with our partners and can't wait to get started."

ABOUT C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, Brookfield Properties, a fully-integrated, global real estate services company, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's culinary brands co-exist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3-established shared kitchens, Citizens culinary markets, and mobile delivery with the next-gen GO by Citizens app. Current C3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Sa'Moto, EllaMia, Cicci di Carne, Plant Nation, El Pollo Verde, Stonie Bowls, Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo, Tastemade Me Tacos, Citizens Pizza and more. Additionally, C3 has partnered with California-based Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean and famed Miami cookie purveyor Cindy Lou's Cookies. To learn more, visit www.C3bysbe.com.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy, the parent company of emerging casual and fast casual dining brands Genghis Grill, Flat Top Grill, BD's Mongolian Grill, Wing It On!, The Budlong Southern Chicken, Krafted Burger + Tap and Lucky Cat Poke Company, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, but complementary, brands, and an accomplished leadership team. In addition to running and growing great restaurant brands, Craveworthy is active in the communities it serves and creates unique career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its brands with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.com .

