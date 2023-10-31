WARRANT HOLDERS WIN $51 MILLION IN SUIT AGAINST GETTY IMAGES FOR INTERFERENCE WITH THE EXERCISE OF THEIR WARRANTS

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 8, 2023, Rakower Law PLLC, as lead counsel, commenced an action with Crowell & Moring LLP against Getty Images Holdings, Inc. ("Getty Images" or the "Company") (NYSE: GETY) on behalf of two substantial holders of Getty Images' public warrants. The complaint alleged that Getty Images wrongly prevented plaintiffs from exercising their warrants as of August 22, 2022 based upon the false claim the warrants could not be exercised until an SEC Form S-1 resale registration statement became effective. As the case progressed, additional counsel joined in leadership positions.

We are overjoyed to announce that on October 27, 2023, our clients won their case and were awarded $51 million plus interest due to Getty Images' breach in CRCM Institutional Master Fund (BVI) Ltd., et al. v. Getty Images Holdings, Inc., No. 1:23-cv-01074-JSR, a case brought in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Holders of Getty Images public warrants who were unable to exercise those warrants on or after August 22, 2022 are encouraged to contact Rakower Law.

