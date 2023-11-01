Avalara Announces 17 Newly Certified Integrations into Business Applications

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of 17 newly certified integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and CRM software applications.

Avalara (PRNewswire)

Avalara has been a partner-centric company since its founding in 2004, with a concerted focus on integrating with technology solutions already in use by existing and future customers. Avalara certified integration partners have met criteria developed by Avalara for performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to help ensure customers enjoy a fast, reliable, and easy process for embedding Avalara's automated tax management into existing systems.

Additionally, these integrations enable customers of Avalara partner solutions to benefit from Avalara's real-time calculation of applicable taxes for billing line items. Avalara software reduces the tedium and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

Avalara is pleased to announce integrations with a broad variety of solutions.

Arcadier by Towa provides enterprise marketplace ecommerce solutions for businesses looking to establish an online marketplace.

Auctioneer Software is a custom online auction software and website design company dedicated to meeting the specific needs of auctioneers and their companies.

Binary Stream Software offers ERP solutions that streamline subscription billing, account consolidation, lease admin and supply chain management.

bLoyal is a cloud-based omnichannel loyalty and rewards software solution that integrates with a range of ecommerce platforms and POS systems.

Cyrious Control is business management software for the sign and graphics industry, including quoting and pricing, estimating and invoicing, work order, costing and job tracking, contact management, marketing, accounting, procurement, and inventory management.

Discovery Management Software is an all-in-one ERP software solution for small and medium-sized oilfield businesses that manufacture, supply, or provide field services.

Dynamics eShop helps businesses grow online with an integrated ecommerce solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Elastic Path Commerce Cloud offers composable core commerce capabilities to power a business's complex digital strategy.

Glovia ERP provides manufacturers with advanced capabilities to manage and improve the entire business, from product design, procurement, planning and manufacturing to sales, fulfillment, installation and support.

Legendary Supply Chain is a software platform written on salesforce.com to provide a scalable enterprise solution for everything from quote to cash, to warehouse and inventory management, and harvesting and parting down existing equipment.

MACC for AFC is a billing software solution specifically for providers of telephone, cable television, Internet and wireless service.

Nautical Commerce offers a headless multi-vendor commerce platform enabling retailers, brands and B2B businesses to build the multi-vendor experience their customers require in less time and with less risk.

Octane transforms recreational purchases - like powersports vehicles and outdoor power equipment -by delivering a fast, easy, end-to-end digital buying experience.

Paradigm Accounting is streamlined ERP software designed for rollforming businesses, featuring manufacturing and inventory management, delivery and dispatch, custom trim drawing and pricing, and more.

Pro Software offers integrated CRM and accounting software solutions, providing businesses with a centralized platform to manage their customer data.

QuoteWerks is a sales quotation software solution enabling companies in any industry to create detailed quotes with speed and efficiency.

Sellercloud is a fully customizable omnichannel ecommerce growth platform that streamlines ecommerce workflow, giving sellers control over catalog, inventory, purchasing and fulfillment.

For more information about the Avalara certified integration program, and a list of all our certified integrations, please visit avalara.com/integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 30,000+ business and government customers in over 90 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

