Centricity Vision Announces Commercial Launch of ZEPTOLink IOL Positioning System at AAO Conference

New Platform Integrates With All Phacoemulsification Systems,

Saves Time and Space in the OR

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centricity Vision Inc., a global ophthalmic technology company, announced today the commercial launch of its ZEPTOLink IOL Positioning System™ at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting, November 3-6 in San Francisco. The new platform seamlessly integrates the clinically proven ZEPTO precision pulse capsulotomy technology with any phacoemulsification (phaco) system to streamline cataract surgery.

ZEPTOLink seamlessly integrates the clinically proven ZEPTO precision pulse capsulotomy technology with any phacoemulsification system to streamline cataract surgery. (PRNewswire)

ZEPTO is the first and only device that creates an instantaneous capsulotomy with consistent, 360-degree intraocular lens (IOL) overlap for optimal lens positioning and improved outcomes. Now with the phaco integration, ZEPTOLink is the next evolution helping to drive the future of automated refractive cataract surgery.

As part of a controlled market introduction to 12 existing and new users, more than 500 ZEPTOLink procedures have been performed over the past few months, with surgeons reporting greater speed and workflow efficiency with ZEPTOLink.

"The initial response to ZEPTOLink has been extremely positive. Surgeons like having complete control of the procedure via the phaco foot pedal, which is intuitive for them and resulted in a very time-efficient procedure," said Centricity Vision President and CEO Rob Thornhill.

ZEPTOLink utilizes suction and irrigation provided by the phaco system and enables surgeons to fully control the ZEPTO handpiece, which provides applanation, suction, energy delivery, and capsule release via the phaco foot pedal. Key features include:

Seamless integration with any phacoemulsification system

Small, ergonomic console design with user-friendly touchscreen display

Efficient setup and priming of the ZEPTOLink handpiece by a single person, all within the sterile field

Clinically proven ZEPTO technology for precise, consistent, and centered capsulotomies with 360-degree IOL overlap

"Having complete control of the ZEPTOLink procedure with the phaco foot pedal is a game-changer for me," said Tomy Starck, MD, a long-time ZEPTO user. "With ZEPTOLink, I can meet the demands of a high-volume cataract surgery practice without the high cost and workflow interruption of laser."

"My goal is to deliver optimal outcomes for my patients while maximizing surgical efficiency. ZEPTOLink is fast, accurate, and consistent, allowing me to provide outstanding results for my premium IOL patients. It has fit seamlessly into our practice alongside our femto platform," said David Stephens, MD.

Following AAO, Centricity Vision will upgrade existing users of the prior ZEPTO system to ZEPTOLink while also onboarding new accounts.

Precision Pulse Capsulotomy

Creating a well-formed, centered capsulotomy is among the most difficult steps of cataract surgery, and it is essential for effective IOL positioning and stability. By applying 12 micro-pulses of energy in just 4 milliseconds, ZEPTOLink enables surgeons to center the capsulotomy with 360-degree IOL overlap on the patient's visual axis for improved outcomes.1-4 ZEPTO's precision pulse capsulotomy (PPC) also preserves the endothelial cells of the cornea as well as continuous curvilinear capsulorhexis (CCC or manual capsulorhexis) in cataract surgery.5

About the ZEPTO IOL Positioning System

Designed to enhance the precision and efficiency of cataract surgery, the ZEPTO IOL Positioning System™ is the first and only device that creates an instantaneous capsulotomy for precise, 360-degree IOL overlap and improved outcomes. ZEPTOLink is the next evolution of the technology and is ideal for premium IOLs and complex cases that require enhanced precision. The technology also provides significant cost and time savings with easy workflow integration and increased efficiency per case.

About Centricity Vision Inc.

Based in Carlsbad, California, Centricity Vision is a global ophthalmic technology company and developer of the U.S. and internationally approved ZEPTO IOL Positioning System™. Centricity Vision's expert team is dedicated to providing advanced surgical solutions to improve long-term visual outcomes and deliver the best vision care to patients. For more information, visit Zeptozone.com, or follow Centricity Vision on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

Media Contact

Capwell Communications

949-999-3303

media@capwellcomm.com

References

Thompson V, Holladay J, Sretavan D. Use of P1-P4 Purkinje reflections as a surrogate sign for intraoperative patient fixation. J Cataract Refract Surg. 2021 Dec 1 ;47(12):e60-e65. doi: 10.1097/j.jcrs.0000000000000805. PMID: 34486578. Singh I. For IOL placement, location is key. Ophthalmol Times. 2020;45(11):1,19. Ifantides C, Lee J, Rouweyha R, VitalM, Sretavan D. Precision pulse capsulotomy: performance metrics and utility In routine and complex cases. J Cataract Refract Surg. 2020;46(11):1522-1529. Gundersen K, Potvin R. Clinical results after precision pulse capsulotomy. Clin Ophthalmol. 2020;14:4533-4540. Vital MC, Jong KY, Trinh CE, Starck T, Sretavan D. Endothelial cell loss following cataract surgery using continuous curvilinear capsulorhexis or precision pulse capsulotomy. Clin Ophthalmol. 2023 Jun 16;17:1701-1708. doi: 10.2147/OPTH.S411454. PMID: 37346471; PMCID: PMC10281278.

Centricity Vision Logo (PRNewsfoto/Centricity Vision) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Centricity Vision