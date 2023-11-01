CVS Health reports third quarter results

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Third quarter highlights

Total revenues increased to $89.8 billion , up 10.6% compared to prior year

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.75 and Adjusted EPS of $2.21

Key financial data



Three Months Ended September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2023

2022

Change Total revenues $ 89,764

$ 81,159

$ 8,605 Operating income (loss) 3,690

(3,919)

7,609 Adjusted operating income (1) 4,456

4,349

107 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.75

$ (2.59)

$ 4.34 Adjusted EPS (2) $ 2.21

$ 2.17

$ 0.04

Year-to-date highlights

Total revenues increased to $264.0 billion , up 10.6% compared to prior year

GAAP diluted EPS of $4.88 and Adjusted EPS of $6.62

Generated cash flow from operations of $16.1 billion

Note: Financial information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 throughout this press release has been revised to conform with certain current period financial statement changes as described on page 17.

2023 Full-year guidance

Revised GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $6.37 to $6.61 from $6.53 to $6.75

Confirmed Adjusted EPS guidance range of $8.50 to $8.70

Confirmed cash flow from operations guidance range of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion

CEO Commentary

"Our colleagues helped us deliver another quarter of positive results across our business areas. Despite a challenging business environment, we continue adapting to the changing needs of our consumers by connecting our care delivery capabilities in communities across the country, broadening access to care and lowering costs."

-Karen S. Lynch, CVS Health President and CEO

In the spotlight In August 2023, launched CordavisTM, a wholly owned subsidiary that will work with pharmaceutical manufacturers to commercialize and/or co-produce biosimilar products for the U.S. market. Cordavis products will be FDA approved, high quality and easy for patients to use and will help ensure consistent long-term supply of affordable biosimilars. In October 2023, announced Aetna's 2024 Medicare products ― the largest Medicare offering in Aetna's history ― featuring more choices, flexible benefit allowances, a strong provider network and further simplified medical and prescription drug plans that support members' overall health and well-being. On October 13, 2023, announced that 87 percent of Aetna's Medicare Advantage ("MA") members are in 2024 MA prescription drug plans that are rated 4 stars or higher (out of 5 stars) by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Appointed two new members to CVS Health Corporation's Board of Directors – Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines Holdings, Inc., and Michael Mahoney, Chairman and CEO of Boston Scientific Corporation. Returned $779 million to shareholders through dividends during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in the comparison of the Company's past financial performance with its current financial performance. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" beginning on page 12 and endnotes beginning on page 25 for explanations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. See pages 14 through 15 and page 24 for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Consolidated third quarter results



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Total revenues $ 89,764

$ 81,159

$ 8,605

$ 263,963

$ 238,621

$ 25,342 Operating income (loss) 3,690

(3,919)

7,609

10,370

4,295

6,075 Adjusted operating income (1) 4,456

4,349

107

13,307

13,958

(651) Net income (loss) 2,265

(3,399)

5,664

6,321

1,995

4,326 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.75

$ (2.59)

$ 4.34

$ 4.88

$ 1.49

$ 3.39 Adjusted EPS (2) $ 2.21

$ 2.17

$ 0.04

$ 6.62

$ 6.99

$ (0.37)

Q3 2023 financial results

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the prior year:

Total revenues increased 10.6% driven by growth across all segments.

The Company generated operating income of $3.7 billion compared to a $3.9 billion operating loss in the prior year. The change was primarily driven by the absence of a $5.2 billion opioid litigation charge and a $2.5 billion loss on assets held for sale related to the write-down of the Company's Omnicare ® long-term care business ("LTC business"), both of which were recorded in the prior year.

Adjusted operating income increased 2.5% primarily driven by an increase in the Health Services segment, partially offset by a decline in the Health Care Benefits segment. Adjusted operating income for the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment remained relatively consistent compared to the prior year. See pages 4 through 6 for additional discussion of adjusted operating income performance of the Company's segments.

Interest expense increased $127 million or 22.4%, due to higher debt in the three months ended September 30, 2023 to fund the acquisitions of Signify Health, Inc. ("Signify Health") and Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street Health").

The Company recorded income tax expense at an effective income tax rate of 25.0% in the three months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to an income tax benefit at an effective income tax rate of 23.5% during the prior year due to the pre-tax loss incurred in the three months ended September 30, 2022 . The difference in the effective income tax rate was primarily due to certain nondeductible legal charges recorded in the prior year.

Health Care Benefits segment

The Health Care Benefits segment offers a full range of insured and self-insured ("ASC") medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services. The segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions, except percentages 2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Total revenues $ 26,296

$ 22,496

$ 3,800

$ 78,920

$ 68,331

$ 10,589 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,536

1,641

(105)

4,901

5,425

(524) Medical benefit ratio ("MBR") (3) 85.7 %

83.4 %

2.3 %

85.5 %

83.2 %

2.3 % Medical membership (4)











25.7

24.3

1.4

Total revenues increased 16.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the prior year driven by growth across all product lines.

Adjusted operating income decreased 6.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the prior year reflecting increased utilization in Medicare Advantage, including the impact of lower year-over-year prior period development, partially offset by higher net investment income in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the prior year.

The MBR increased to 85.7% in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 83.4% in the prior year driven by the impact of lower year-over-year prior period development and increased utilization in Medicare Advantage, including outpatient and supplemental benefits such as dental and behavioral health, as well as over-the-counter ("OTC") and flex cards, compared to the prior year.

Medical membership as of September 30, 2023 of 25.7 million increased 54 thousand members compared with June 30, 2023 , reflecting increases in the Commercial and Medicare product lines. These increases were partially offset by a decline in the Medicaid product line, primarily attributable to the resumption of Medicaid redeterminations following the expiration of the public health emergency.

During the three months ended September 30, 2023 , the segment experienced modestly unfavorable development of prior-periods' health care cost estimates in its Commercial business, primarily attributable to a prior period provider settlement. This experience was substantially offset by favorable development in its Government Services business.

Prior years' health care costs payable estimates developed favorably by $665 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 . This development is reported on a basis consistent with the prior years' development reported in the health care costs payable table in the Company's annual audited financial statements and does not directly correspond to an increase in 2023 operating results.

See the supplemental information on page 19 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Care Benefits segment.

Health Services segment

The Health Services segment provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management ("PBM") solutions, delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions. The segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Total revenues $ 46,891

$ 43,254

$ 3,637

$ 137,697

$ 125,807

$ 11,890 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,878

1,695

183

5,452

4,996

456 Pharmacy claims processed (5) (6) 579.6

584.6

(5.0)

1,743.5

1,734.9

8.6

Total revenues increased 8.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the prior year primarily driven by pharmacy drug mix, growth in specialty pharmacy, brand inflation and the acquisitions of Oak Street Health and Signify Health. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy client price improvements.

Adjusted operating income increased 10.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the prior year primarily driven by improved purchasing economics, including increased contributions from the products and services of the Company's group purchasing organization, as well as growth in specialty pharmacy. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy client price improvements.

Pharmacy claims processed decreased slightly on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the prior year, reflecting the impact of a Medicaid customer contract change that occurred during the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease in COVID-19 vaccinations. These decreases were partially offset by net new business.

See the supplemental information on page 20 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Services segment.

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment

The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment dispenses prescriptions in its retail pharmacies and through its infusion operations, provides ancillary pharmacy services including pharmacy patient care programs, diagnostic testing and vaccination administration, and sells a wide assortment of health and wellness products and general merchandise. The segment also provides pharmacy services to long-term care facilities and pharmacy fulfillment services to support the Health Services segment's specialty and mail order pharmacy offerings. The segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Total revenues $ 28,872

$ 27,237

$ 1,635

$ 85,578

$ 79,881

$ 5,697 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,389

1,401

(12)

3,936

4,684

(748) Prescriptions filled (5) (6) 407.1

405.6

1.5

1,217.6

1,202.0

15.6

Total revenues increased 6.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the prior year primarily driven by pharmacy drug mix, increased prescription volume and brand inflation. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure, the impact of recent generic introductions, a decrease in store count and decreased sales of COVID-19 OTC test kits.

Adjusted operating income remained relatively consistent at $1.4 billion in each of the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, primarily due to continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and decreased contributions from COVID-19 vaccinations, diagnostic testing and OTC test kits, largely offset by improved drug purchasing, the increased prescription volume described above and lower operating expenses during the three months ended September 30, 2023 .

Prescriptions filled increased slightly on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased utilization, largely offset by a decrease in COVID-19 vaccinations and the decrease in store count. Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, prescriptions filled increased 1.1% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the prior year.

Same store prescription volume(6)(12) increased 2.7% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the prior year, and increased 3.5% when excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations.

See the supplemental information on page 21 for additional information regarding the performance of the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.

2023 Full-year guidance

The Company revised its full-year 2023 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $6.37 to $6.61 from $6.53 to $6.75 and confirmed its full-year 2023 Adjusted EPS guidance range of $8.50 to $8.70. The Company also confirmed its full-year 2023 cash flow from operations guidance range of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion.

The adjustments between full-year 2023 GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS include amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital losses, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs related to the acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health, restructuring charges, office real estate optimization charges, a loss on assets held for sale and the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health.

Teleconference and webcast

The Company will be holding a conference call today for investors at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its third quarter results. An audio webcast of the call will be broadcast simultaneously for all interested parties through the Investor Relations section of the CVS Health website at http://investors.cvshealth.com. This webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.

In addition, the Company will be hosting an Investor Day on December 5, 2023.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of CVS Health Corporation. Statements in this press release that are forward-looking include, but are not limited to, Ms. Lynch's quotation, the information under the headings "2023 Full-year guidance" and "In the spotlight" and the information included in the reconciliations and endnotes. By their nature, all forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties related to the impact of COVID-19 and CVS Health's acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health as well as additional risks and uncertainties as described in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 and our Current Reports on Form 8-K.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on CVS Health's forward-looking statements. CVS Health's forward-looking statements are and will be based upon management's then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. CVS Health does not assume any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, uncertainties or otherwise.

- Tables Follow -

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Products $ 61,298

$ 57,643

$ 179,984

$ 166,959 Premiums 24,657

21,003

74,117

63,894 Services 3,532

2,312

8,977

7,253 Net investment income 277

201

885

515 Total revenues 89,764

81,159

263,963

238,621 Operating costs:













Cost of products sold 54,688

50,365

159,679

145,164 Health care costs 21,499

17,401

63,729

52,814 Restructuring charges 11

—

507

— Opioid litigation charges —

5,220

—

5,704 Loss on assets held for sale —

2,480

349

2,521 Operating expenses 9,876

9,612

29,329

28,123 Total operating costs 86,074

85,078

253,593

234,326 Operating income (loss) 3,690

(3,919)

10,370

4,295 Interest expense 693

566

1,968

1,735 Other income (22)

(41)

(66)

(126) Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) 3,019

(4,444)

8,468

2,686 Income tax provision (benefit) 754

(1,045)

2,147

691 Net income (loss) 2,265

(3,399)

6,321

1,995 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4)

(7)

(23)

(18) Net income (loss) attributable to CVS Health $ 2,261

$ (3,406)

$ 6,298

$ 1,977















Net income (loss) per share attributable to CVS Health:













Basic $ 1.76

$ (2.59)

$ 4.90

$ 1.51 Diluted $ 1.75

$ (2.59)

$ 4.88

$ 1.49 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 1,287

1,315

1,284

1,313 Diluted 1,290

1,315

1,289

1,324 Dividends declared per share $ 0.605

$ 0.55

$ 1.815

$ 1.65

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

In millions September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,043

$ 12,945 Investments 3,145

2,778 Accounts receivable, net 32,927

27,276 Inventories 17,954

19,090 Assets held for sale —

908 Other current assets 3,074

2,636 Total current assets 70,143

65,633 Long-term investments 21,667

21,096 Property and equipment, net 13,022

12,873 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,564

17,872 Goodwill 91,261

78,150 Intangible assets, net 29,624

24,803 Separate accounts assets 3,200

3,228 Other assets 4,825

4,620 Total assets $ 251,306

$ 228,275







Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 14,874

$ 14,838 Pharmacy claims and discounts payable 21,497

19,423 Health care costs payable 12,550

10,142 Policyholders' funds 1,440

1,500 Accrued expenses 22,571

18,745 Other insurance liabilities 4,748

1,089 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,741

1,678 Current portion of long-term debt 2,132

1,778 Liabilities held for sale —

228 Total current liabilities 81,553

69,421 Long-term operating lease liabilities 16,441

16,800 Long-term debt 59,782

50,476 Deferred income taxes 4,250

4,016 Separate accounts liabilities 3,200

3,228 Other long-term insurance liabilities 5,333

5,835 Other long-term liabilities 6,237

6,730 Total liabilities 176,796

156,506







Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock and capital surplus 48,829

48,193 Treasury stock (33,831)

(31,858) Retained earnings 60,343

56,398 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,004)

(1,264) Total CVS Health shareholders' equity 74,337

71,469 Noncontrolling interests 173

300 Total shareholders' equity 74,510

71,769 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 251,306

$ 228,275

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Cash receipts from customers $ 260,300

$ 235,395 Cash paid for inventory, prescriptions dispensed and health services rendered (153,051)

(138,785) Insurance benefits paid (61,658)

(51,434) Cash paid to other suppliers and employees (26,038)

(22,728) Interest and investment income received 1,174

687 Interest paid (2,049)

(1,936) Income taxes paid (2,616)

(3,070) Net cash provided by operating activities 16,062

18,129







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 5,547

5,535 Purchases of investments (6,625)

(6,439) Purchases of property and equipment (2,120)

(2,039) Acquisitions (net of cash and restricted cash acquired) (16,492)

(131) Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries (net of cash and restricted cash sold of $2,808 in

2022) —

(1,928) Other 43

74 Net cash used in investing activities (19,647)

(4,928)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of short-term loan 5,000

— Repayment of short-term loan (5,000)

— Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 10,898

— Repayments of long-term debt (2,734)

(4,195) Repurchase of common stock (2,013)

(2,000) Dividends paid (2,353)

(2,188) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 242

510 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (175)

(337) Other (210)

(119) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,655

(8,329) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 70

4,872 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 13,305

12,691 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 13,375

$ 17,563

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2023

2022 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Net income $ 6,321

$ 1,995 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 3,232

3,181 Loss on assets held for sale 349

2,521 Stock-based compensation 461

341 Gain on sale of subsidiary —

(225) Deferred income taxes and other noncash items (360)

(2,213) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable, net (3,920)

(2,009) Inventories 1,305

(415) Other assets (518)

(244) Accounts payable and pharmacy claims and discounts payable 2,466

3,350 Health care costs payable and other insurance liabilities 4,679

4,476 Other liabilities 2,047

7,371 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,062

$ 18,129

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics, as applicable: amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance. Effective January 1, 2023, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures also exclude the impact of net realized capital gains or losses, described in further detail below. Prior period financial information throughout this press release has been revised to conform with the current period presentation.

For the periods covered in this press release, the following items are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures described above, as applicable, because the Company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance:

The Company's acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets as required under the acquisition method of accounting which consist primarily of trademarks, customer contracts/relationships, covenants not to compete, technology, provider networks and value of business acquired. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

The Company's net realized capital gains and losses arise from various types of transactions, primarily in the course of managing a portfolio of assets that support the payment of insurance liabilities. Net realized capital gains and losses are reflected in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations in net investment income (loss) within each segment. These capital gains and losses are the result of investment decisions, market conditions and other economic developments that are unrelated to the performance of the Company's business, and the amount and timing of these capital gains and losses do not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding net realized capital gains and losses enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 , the acquisition-related transaction and integration costs relate to the acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health. The acquisition-related transaction and integration costs are reflected in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Corporate/Other segment.

During the three months ended September 30, 2023 , the restructuring charges are primarily comprised of a stock-based compensation charge. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , the restructuring charges also include severance and employee-related costs and asset impairment charges. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company developed an enterprise-wide restructuring plan intended to streamline and simplify the organization, improve efficiency and reduce costs. In connection with the development of this plan and the recently completed acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health, the Company also conducted a strategic review of its various transformation initiatives and determined that it would terminate certain initiatives. The restructuring charges are reflected within the Corporate/Other segment.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 , the office real estate optimization charges primarily relate to the abandonment of leased real estate and the related right-of-use assets and property and equipment in connection with the planned reduction of corporate office real estate space in response to the Company's new flexible work arrangement. The office real estate optimization charges are reflected in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Health Care Benefits, Health Services and Corporate/Other segments.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 , the loss on assets held for sale relates to the Company's long-term care reporting unit within the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment. During 2022, the Company determined that its LTC business was no longer a strategic asset and committed to a plan to sell it, at which time the LTC business met the criteria for held-for-sale accounting and its net assets were accounted for as assets held for sale. The carrying value of the LTC business was determined to be greater than its estimated fair value less costs to sell and, accordingly, the Company recorded a loss on assets held for sale during the third quarter of 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, a loss on assets held for sale was recorded to write down the carrying value of the LTC business to the Company's best estimate of the ultimate selling price which reflects its estimated fair value less costs to sell. As of September 30, 2023 , the Company determined the LTC business no longer met the criteria for held-for-sale accounting and accordingly the net assets associated with the LTC business were reclassified to held and used at their respective fair values. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , the loss on assets held for sale also relates to the Company's international health care business domiciled in Thailand (" Thailand business"), which was included in the Commercial Business reporting unit in the Health Care Benefits segment. The sale of the Thailand business closed in the second quarter of 2022, and the ultimate loss on the sale was not material.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 , the opioid litigation charges relate to agreements to resolve substantially all opioid claims against the Company by certain states and governmental entities. The opioid litigation charges are reflected within the Corporate/Other segment.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , the gain on divestiture of subsidiary represents the pre-tax gain on the sale of PayFlex Holdings, Inc., which the Company sold on June 1, 2022 , for approximately $775 million . The gain on divestiture is reflected as a reduction in operating expenses in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations within the Health Care Benefits segment.

The corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and Adjusted EPS above. The nature of each non-GAAP adjustment is evaluated to determine whether a discrete adjustment should be made to the adjusted income tax provision. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , the Company's adjusted income tax provision also excludes the impact of certain discrete tax items concluded in the first quarter of 2022.

See endnotes (1) and (2) on page 25 for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented on pages 14 through 15 and page 24.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of consolidated operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) to consolidated adjusted operating income, as well as reconciliations of segment GAAP operating income (loss) to segment adjusted operating income:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 1,115

$ 1,727

$ 1,322

$ (474)

$ 3,690 Amortization of intangible assets 294

150

65

—

509 Net realized capital losses 119

—

2

21

142 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs —

—

—

94

94 Restructuring charge —

—

—

11

11 Office real estate optimization charges 8

1

—

1

10 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 1,536

$ 1,878

$ 1,389

$ (347)

$ 4,456



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 1,260

$ 1,654

$ (1,212)

$ (5,621)

$ (3,919) Amortization of intangible assets 294

41

123

—

458 Net realized capital losses 87

—

10

13

110 Loss on assets held for sale —

—

2,480

—

2,480 Opioid litigation charges —

—

—

5,220

5,220 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 1,641

$ 1,695

$ 1,401

$ (388)

$ 4,349



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 3,683

$ 5,132

$ 3,388

$ (1,833)

$ 10,370 Amortization of intangible assets 883

316

195

2

1,396 Net realized capital losses 296

—

4

45

345 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs —

—

—

294

294 Restructuring charges —

—

—

507

507 Office real estate optimization charges 39

4

—

3

46 Loss on assets held for sale —

—

349

—

349 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 4,901

$ 5,452

$ 3,936

$ (982)

$ 13,307



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 4,512

$ 4,870

$ 1,793

$ (6,880)

$ 4,295 Amortization of intangible assets 885

126

367

2

1,380 Net realized capital losses 212

—

44

27

283 Loss on assets held for sale 41

—

2,480

—

2,521 Opioid litigation charges —

—

—

5,704

5,704 Gain on divestiture of subsidiary (225)

—

—

—

(225) Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 5,425

$ 4,996

$ 4,684

$ (1,147)

$ 13,958

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to CVS Health to adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share and Adjusted EPS:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income (loss) attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 2,261

$ 1.75

$ (3,406)

$ (2.59) Amortization of intangible assets 509

0.39

458

0.35 Net realized capital losses 142

0.11

110

0.08 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 94

0.07

—

— Restructuring charge 11

0.01

—

— Office real estate optimization charges 10

0.01

—

— Loss on assets held for sale —

—

2,480

1.88 Opioid litigation charges —

—

5,220

3.95 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (177)

(0.13)

(1,991)

(1.50) Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 2,850

$ 2.21

$ 2,871

$ 2.17















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP)



1,290





1,315 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding (non-

GAAP) (2)



1,290





1,323



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 6,298

$ 4.88

$ 1,977

$ 1.49 Amortization of intangible assets 1,396

1.08

1,380

1.04 Net realized capital losses 345

0.27

283

0.21 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 294

0.23

—

— Restructuring charges 507

0.39

—

— Office real estate optimization charges 46

0.04

—

— Loss on assets held for sale 349

0.27

2,521

1.90 Opioid litigation charges —

—

5,704

4.31 Gain on divestiture of subsidiary —

—

(225)

(0.17) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (701)

(0.54)

(2,384)

(1.79) Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 8,534

$ 6.62

$ 9,256

$ 6.99















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP)



1,289





1,324 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding (non-

GAAP) (2)



1,289





1,324

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

The Company's segments maintain separate financial information, and the Company's chief operating decision maker (the "CODM") evaluates the segments' operating results on a regular basis in deciding how to allocate resources among the segments and in assessing segment performance. The CODM evaluates the performance of the Company's segments based on adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance as further described in endnote (1). Effective for the first quarter of 2023, adjusted operating income also excludes the impact of net realized capital gains or losses. The Company uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the Company's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends.

Segment financial information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 has been revised to conform with current period presentation for the following items:

Effective for the first quarter of 2023, the Company realigned the composition of its segments to correspond with changes made to its operating model and how the business is managed. As a result of this realignment, the Company formed a new Health Services segment, which in addition to providing a full range of PBM solutions, also delivers health care services in the Company's medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, as well as provider enablement solutions. In addition, the Company created a new Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment, which includes its retail and long-term care pharmacy operations and related pharmacy services, as well as its retail front store operations. This segment will also provide pharmacy fulfillment services to support the Health Services segment's specialty and mail order pharmacy offerings. The Company also discontinued its former segment reporting practice for activity under its Maintenance Choice ® program as described in Note (b) of the table on page 17. Following this segment realignment, the Company's four reportable segments are: Health Care Benefits, Health Services, Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness and Corporate/Other.

Effective January 1, 2023 , the Company adopted a new accounting standard related to the accounting for long-duration insurance contracts using a modified retrospective transition method. Refer to Note 1 ''Significant Accounting Policies'' in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 for further information regarding the adoption of this accounting standard.

Effective January 1, 2023 , the Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of net realized capital gains or losses, described in further detail on page 12.

The impact of these items on segment financial information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 is reflected in the "Adjustments" lines of the table on page 17.

The following is a reconciliation of financial measures of the Company's segments to the consolidated totals:

In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services (a)

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations (b)

Consolidated Totals Three Months Ended





















September 30, 2023





















Total revenues $ 26,296

$ 46,891

$ 28,872

$ 105

$ (12,400)

$ 89,764 Adjusted operating

income (loss) (1) 1,536

1,878

1,389

(347)

—

4,456 September 30, 2022





















Total revenues, as

previously reported $ 22,511

$ 43,216

$ 26,706

$ 142

$ (11,416)

$ 81,159 Adjustments (15)

38

531

—

(554)

— Total revenues, as adjusted $ 22,496

$ 43,254

$ 27,237

$ 142

$ (11,970)

$ 81,159 Adjusted operating

income (loss), as

previously reported $ 1,544

$ 1,877

$ 1,398

$ (417)

$ (169)

$ 4,233 Adjustments 97

(182)

3

29

169

116 Adjusted operating income

(loss), as adjusted (1) $ 1,641

$ 1,695

$ 1,401

$ (388)

$ —

$ 4,349























Nine Months Ended





















September 30, 2023





















Total revenues $ 78,920

$ 137,697

$ 85,578

$ 376

$ (38,608)

$ 263,963 Adjusted operating

income (loss) (1) 4,901

5,452

3,936

(982)

—

13,307 September 30, 2022





















Total revenues, as

previously reported $ 68,376

$ 125,489

$ 78,410

$ 378

$ (34,032)

$ 238,621 Adjustments (45)

318

1,471

—

(1,744)

— Total revenues, as adjusted $ 68,331

$ 125,807

$ 79,881

$ 378

$ (35,776)

$ 238,621 Adjusted operating

income (loss), as

previously reported $ 5,126

$ 5,368

$ 4,865

$ (1,277)

$ (556)

$ 13,526 Adjustments 299

(372)

(181)

130

556

432 Adjusted operating income

(loss), as adjusted (1) $ 5,425

$ 4,996

$ 4,684

$ (1,147)

$ —

$ 13,958















(a) Total revenues of the Health Services segment include approximately $3.2 billion and $2.9 billion of retail co-payments for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $10.7 billion and $9.8 billion of retail co-payments for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (b) Intersegment revenue eliminations relate to intersegment revenue generating activities that occur between the Health Care Benefits segment, the Health Services segment, and/or the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment. Prior to January 1, 2023, intersegment adjusted operating income eliminations occurred when members of the Health Services segment's clients enrolled in Maintenance Choice elected to pick up maintenance prescriptions at one of the Company's retail pharmacies instead of receiving them through the mail. When this occurred, both the Health Services and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments recorded the adjusted operating income on a stand-alone basis. Effective January 1, 2023, the adjusted operating income associated with such transactions is reported only in the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment, therefore no adjusted operating income elimination is required.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Health Care Benefits segment

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's performance for the respective periods:











Change

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs 2022

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs 2022 In millions, except percentages and

basis points ("bps") 2023

2022

2023

2022

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Premiums $ 24,645

$ 20,989

$ 74,079

$ 63,848

$ 3,656

17.4 %

$ 10,231

16.0 % Services 1,464

1,406

4,285

4,205

58

4.1 %

80

1.9 % Net investment income 187

101

556

278

86

85.1 %

278

100.0 % Total revenues 26,296

22,496

78,920

68,331

3,800

16.9 %

10,589

15.5 % Health care costs 21,114

17,512

63,329

53,100

3,602

20.6 %

10,229

19.3 % MBR (Health care costs as a %

of premium revenues) (3) 85.7 %

83.4 %

85.5 %

83.2 %

230 bps

230 bps Loss on assets held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 41

$ —

— %

$ (41)

(100.0) % Operating expenses 4,067

3,724

11,908

10,678

343

9.2 %

1,230

11.5 % Operating expenses as a % of

total revenues 15.5 %

16.6 %

15.1 %

15.6 %















Operating income $ 1,115

$ 1,260

$ 3,683

$ 4,512

$ (145)

(11.5) %

$ (829)

(18.4) % Operating income as a % of

total revenues 4.2 %

5.6 %

4.7 %

6.6 %















Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,536

$ 1,641

$ 4,901

$ 5,425

$ (105)

(6.4) %

$ (524)

(9.7) % Adjusted operating income as a

% of total revenues 5.8 %

7.3 %

6.2 %

7.9 %















Premium revenues (by business):





























Government $ 17,208

$ 15,433

$ 52,680

$ 47,379

$ 1,775

11.5 %

$ 5,301

11.2 % Commercial 7,437

5,556

21,399

16,469

1,881

33.9 %

4,930

29.9 %

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's medical membership for the respective periods:



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022 In thousands Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total Medical membership: (4)













































Commercial 4,198

14,075

18,273

4,033

14,114

18,147

3,136

13,896

17,032

3,159

13,852

17,011 Medicare Advantage 3,438

—

3,438

3,408

—

3,408

3,270

—

3,270

3,260

—

3,260 Medicare Supplement 1,352

—

1,352

1,351

—

1,351

1,363

—

1,363

1,345

—

1,345 Medicaid 2,173

452

2,625

2,261

467

2,728

2,234

497

2,731

2,181

490

2,671 Total medical membership 11,161

14,527

25,688

11,053

14,581

25,634

10,003

14,393

24,396

9,945

14,342

24,287















































Supplemental membership information:







































Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (standalone) 6,092









6,094









6,128









6,090

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's days claims payable for the respective periods:



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022 Days Claims Payable (7) 50.3

46.9

48.1

51.3

53.8

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Health Services segment

The following table summarizes the Health Services segment's performance for the respective periods:















Change

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs 2022

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs 2022 In millions, except percentages 2023

2022

2023

2022

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Products $ 45,019

$ 42,673

$ 133,371

$ 123,822

$ 2,346

5.5 %

$ 9,549

7.7 % Services 1,872

581

4,326

1,985

1,291

222.2 %

2,341

117.9 % Total revenues 46,891

43,254

137,697

125,807

3,637

8.4 %

11,890

9.5 % Cost of products sold 43,738

41,068

129,425

119,275

2,670

6.5 %

10,150

8.5 % Health care costs 612

—

995

—

612

100.0 %

995

100.0 % Gross profit (8) 2,541

2,186

7,277

6,532

355

16.2 %

745

11.4 % Gross margin (Gross profit as a

% of total revenues) (8) 5.4 %

5.1 %

5.3 %

5.2 %















Operating expenses $ 814

$ 532

$ 2,145

$ 1,662

$ 282

53.0 %

$ 483

29.1 % Operating expenses as a % of

total revenues 1.7 %

1.2 %

1.6 %

1.3 %















Operating income $ 1,727

$ 1,654

$ 5,132

$ 4,870

$ 73

4.4 %

$ 262

5.4 % Operating income as a % of total

revenues 3.7 %

3.8 %

3.7 %

3.9 %















Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,878

$ 1,695

$ 5,452

$ 4,996

$ 183

10.8 %

$ 456

9.1 % Adjusted operating income as a

% of total revenues 4.0 %

3.9 %

4.0 %

4.0 %















Revenues (by distribution

channel):





























Pharmacy network (9) $ 27,981

$ 26,334

$ 83,050

$ 76,358

$ 1,647

6.3 %

$ 6,692

8.8 % Mail & specialty (10) 17,004

16,318

50,378

47,269

686

4.2 %

3,109

6.6 % Other 1,906

602

4,269

2,180

1,304

216.6 %

2,089

95.8 % Pharmacy claims processed (5) (6) (a) 579.6

584.6

1,743.5

1,734.9

(5.0)

(0.9) %

8.6

0.5 % Generic dispensing rate (6) (11) (b) 87.5 %

87.5 %

88.1 %

87.8 %































(a) Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, pharmacy claims processed decreased 0.4% and increased 1.3% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, compared to the prior year. (b) Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Health Services segment's generic dispensing rate was 87.7% and 88.1% in the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 88.2% and 88.6% in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment

The following table summarizes the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment's performance for the respective periods:















Change

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs 2022

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs 2022 In millions, except percentages 2023

2022

2023

2022

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Products $ 28,043

$ 26,378

$ 83,442

$ 77,152

$ 1,665

6.3 %

$ 6,290

8.2 % Services 831

869

2,140

2,773

(38)

(4.4) %

(633)

(22.8) % Net investment income (loss) (2)

(10)

(4)

(44)

8

80.0 %

40

90.9 % Total revenues 28,872

27,237

85,578

79,881

1,635

6.0 %

5,697

7.1 % Cost of products sold 22,797

20,849

67,301

60,412

1,948

9.3 %

6,889

11.4 % Gross profit (8) 6,075

6,388

18,277

19,469

(313)

(4.9) %

(1,192)

(6.1) % Gross margin (Gross profit as a

% of total revenues) (8) 21.0 %

23.5 %

21.4 %

24.4 %















Loss on assets held for sale $ —

$ 2,480

$ 349

$ 2,480

$ (2,480)

(100.0) %

$ (2,131)

(85.9) % Operating expenses 4,753

5,120

14,540

15,196

(367)

(7.2) %

(656)

(4.3) % Operating expenses as a % of

total revenues 16.5 %

18.8 %

17.0 %

19.0 %















Operating income (loss) $ 1,322

$ (1,212)

$ 3,388

$ 1,793

$ 2,534

209.1 %

$ 1,595

89.0 % Operating income (loss) as a %

of total revenues 4.6 %

(4.4) %

4.0 %

2.2 %















Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,389

$ 1,401

$ 3,936

$ 4,684

$ (12)

(0.9) %

$ (748)

(16.0) % Adjusted operating income as a

% of total revenues 4.8 %

5.1 %

4.6 %

5.9 %















Revenues (by major

goods/service lines):





























Pharmacy $ 22,977

$ 21,084

$ 67,371

$ 61,496

$ 1,893

9.0 %

$ 5,875

9.6 % Front Store 5,371

5,581

16,597

16,630

(210)

(3.8) %

(33)

(0.2) % Other 526

582

1,614

1,799

(56)

(9.6) %

(185)

(10.3) % Net investment income (loss) (2)

(10)

(4)

(44)

8

80.0 %

40

90.9 % Prescriptions filled (5) (6) (a) 407.1

405.6

1,217.6

1,202.0

1.5

0.4 %

15.6

1.3 % Same store sales increase

(decrease): (12)





























Total 8.8 %

10.0 %

10.4 %

9.6 %















Pharmacy 11.9 %

11.3 %

13.0 %

9.7 %















Front Store (2.2) %

5.5 %

1.6 %

9.6 %















Prescription volume (6) 2.7 %

3.8 %

3.7 %

4.3 %















Generic dispensing rate (6) (11) (b) 88.3 %

88.0 %

89.1 %

88.0 %































(a) Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, prescriptions filled increased 1.1% and 2.6% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, compared to the prior year. (b) Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment's generic dispensing rate was 88.7% and 88.9% in the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 89.4% and 89.5% in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Corporate/Other segment

The following table summarizes the Corporate/Other segment's performance for the respective periods:















Change

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs 2022

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs 2022 In millions, except percentages 2023

2022

2023

2022

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Premiums $ 12

$ 14

$ 38

$ 46

$ (2)

(14.3) %

$ (8)

(17.4) % Services 1

18

5

51

(17)

(94.4) %

(46)

(90.2) % Net investment income 92

110

333

281

(18)

(16.4) %

52

18.5 % Total revenues 105

142

376

378

(37)

(26.1) %

(2)

(0.5) % Cost of products sold —

11

1

31

(11)

(100.0) %

(30)

(96.8) % Health care costs 61

55

163

204

6

10.9 %

(41)

(20.1) % Restructuring charges 11

—

507

—

11

100.0 %

507

100.0 % Opioid litigation charges —

5,220

—

5,704

(5,220)

(100.0) %

(5,704)

(100.0) % Operating expenses 507

477

1,538

1,319

30

6.3 %

219

16.6 % Operating loss (474)

(5,621)

(1,833)

(6,880)

5,147

91.6 %

5,047

73.4 % Adjusted operating loss (1) (347)

(388)

(982)

(1,147)

41

10.6 %

165

14.4 %

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

The following table shows the components of the change in health care costs payable during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:



Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2023

2022 Health care costs payable, beginning of period $ 10,142

$ 8,678 Less: Reinsurance recoverables 5

8 Less: Impact of discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves (a) 8

— Health care costs payable, beginning of period, net 10,129

8,670 Acquisitions, net 1,098

— Add: Components of incurred health care costs





Current year 64,183

53,216 Prior years (b) (679)

(670) Total incurred health care costs (c) 63,504

52,546 Less: Claims paid





Current year 52,952

43,632 Prior years 9,207

7,468 Total claims paid 62,159

51,100 Add: Premium deficiency reserve —

5 Health care costs payable, end of period, net 12,572

10,121 Add: Reinsurance recoverables 4

5 Add: Impact of discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves (a) (26)

5 Health care costs payable, end of period $ 12,550

$ 10,131















(a) Reflects the difference between the current discount rate and the locked-in discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves which is recorded within accumulated other comprehensive loss on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets. Refer to Note 1 ''Significant Accounting Policies'' in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 for further information related to the adoption of the long-duration insurance contracts accounting standard. (b) Negative amounts reported for incurred health care costs related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated. (c) Total incurred health care costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 in the table above exclude $62 million and $59 million, respectively, of health care costs recorded in the Health Care Benefits segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets and $163 million and $204 million, respectively, of health care costs recorded in the Corporate/Other segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets. The incurred health care costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 also exclude $5 million for premium deficiency reserves related to the Company's Medicaid products.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance

(Unaudited)

The following reconciliations of projected net income attributable to CVS Health to projected adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of projected GAAP diluted EPS and projected Adjusted EPS contain forward-looking information. All forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information for a number of reasons as described in our SEC filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release and endnote (2) later in this press release for more information on how we calculate Adjusted EPS.



Year Ending December 31, 2023

Low

High In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 8,227

$ 6.37

$ 8,530

$ 6.61 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 1,915

1.48

1,895

1.47 Net realized capital losses 345

0.27

345

0.27 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 440

0.34

420

0.32 Restructuring charges 507

0.39

507

0.39 Office real estate optimization charges 70

0.06

60

0.05 Loss on assets held for sale 349

0.27

349

0.27 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (880)

(0.68)

(870)

(0.68) Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 10,973

$ 8.50

$ 11,236

$ 8.70















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,291





1,291

Endnotes

(1) The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, office real estate optimization charges, losses on assets held for sale, opioid litigation charges and gains/losses on divestitures. The Company uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the Company's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends. The consolidated measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, consolidated operating income (loss). See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from consolidated operating income (loss) in determining consolidated adjusted operating income.

(2) GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share and Adjusted EPS, respectively, are calculated by dividing net income (loss) attributable to CVS Health and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health by the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted income attributable to CVS Health as net income (loss) attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, office real estate optimization charges, losses on assets held for sale, opioid litigation charges, gains/losses on divestitures, as well as the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and certain discrete tax items.

Adjusted EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2022 is calculated utilizing adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding, which includes 8 million potential common equivalent shares, as the impact of these shares was dilutive. The potential common equivalent shares were excluded from the calculation of GAAP loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as these shares would have had an anti-dilutive effect as a result of the GAAP net loss incurred. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from net income (loss) attributable to CVS Health in determining adjusted income attributable to CVS Health.

(3) Medical benefit ratio is calculated by dividing the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs by premium revenues and represents the percentage of premium revenues spent on medical benefits for the segment's insured members. Management uses MBR to assess the underlying business performance and underwriting of its insurance products, understand variances between actual results and expected results and identify trends in period-over-period results. MBR provides management and investors with information useful in assessing the operating results of the segment's insured Health Care Benefits products.

(4) Medical membership represents the number of members covered by the Health Care Benefits segment's insured and ASC medical products and related services at a specified point in time. Management uses this metric to understand variances between actual medical membership and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of medical membership on the Health Care Benefits segment's total revenues and operating results.

(5) Pharmacy claims processed represents the number of prescription claims processed through the Company's pharmacy benefits manager and dispensed by either its retail network pharmacies or the Company's mail and specialty pharmacies. Prescriptions filled represents the number of prescriptions dispensed through the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment's retail and long-term care pharmacies and infusion services operations. Management uses these metrics to understand variances between actual claims processed and prescriptions dispensed, respectively, and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. These metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of pharmacy claim volume and prescription volume, respectively, on segment total revenues and operating results.

(6) Includes an adjustment to convert 90-day prescriptions to the equivalent of three 30-day prescriptions. This adjustment reflects the fact that these prescriptions include approximately three times the amount of product days supplied compared to a normal prescription.

(7) Days claims payable is calculated by dividing the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs payable at the end of each quarter by its average health care costs per day during such quarter. Management and investors use this metric as an indicator of the adequacy of the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs payable liability at the end of each quarter and as an indicator of changes in such adequacy over time.

(8) Gross profit is calculated as the segment's total revenues less its cost of products sold, and, for the Health Services segment, health care costs. Gross margin is calculated by dividing the segment's gross profit by its total revenues and represents the percentage of total revenues that remains after incurring direct costs associated with the segment's products sold and services provided. Gross margin provides investors with information that may be useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's Health Services and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments.

(9) Health Services pharmacy network revenues relate to claims filled at retail and specialty retail pharmacies, including the Company's retail pharmacies and LTC pharmacies. Effective January 1, 2023, pharmacy network revenues also include activity associated with Maintenance Choice, which permits eligible client plan members to fill their maintenance prescriptions through mail order delivery or at a CVS pharmacy retail store for the same price as mail order. Maintenance Choice activity was previously reflected in mail & specialty revenues. Prior period financial information has been revised to conform with current period presentation.

(10) Health Services mail & specialty revenues relate to specialty mail claims inclusive of Specialty Connect® claims picked up at a retail pharmacy, as well as mail order and specialty claims fulfilled by the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment. Effective January 1, 2023, mail & specialty revenues exclude Maintenance Choice activity, which is now reflected within pharmacy network revenues. Prior period financial information has been revised to conform with current period presentation.

(11) Generic dispensing rate is calculated by dividing the segment's generic drug claims processed or prescriptions filled by its total claims processed or prescriptions filled. Management uses this metric to evaluate the effectiveness of the business at encouraging the use of generic drugs when they are available and clinically appropriate, which aids in decreasing costs for client members and retail customers. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding trends in segment total revenues and operating results.

(12) Same store sales and prescription volume represent the change in revenues and prescriptions filled in the Company's retail pharmacy stores that have been operating for greater than one year, expressed as a percentage that indicates the increase or decrease relative to the comparable prior period. Same store metrics exclude revenues and prescriptions from LTC and infusion services operations. Effective January 1, 2023, same store sales also include digital sales initiated online or through mobile applications and fulfilled through the Company's distribution centers. Prior period financial information has been revised to conform with current period presentation. Management uses these metrics to evaluate the performance of existing stores on a comparable basis and to inform future decisions regarding existing stores and new locations. Same-store metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the portion of current revenues and prescriptions resulting from organic growth in existing locations versus the portion resulting from opening new stores.

CVS Health logo (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CVS Health Corporation