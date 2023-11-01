MAJORS MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTION WITH COPEC FOR MAPCO EXPRESS INC.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Majors Management, LLC. (together with its affiliates, "Majors") announced today it has completed its transaction with Copec. As previously announced on April 27, 2023, the equity transaction includes 192 Mapco-branded convenience stores in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Kentucky (together with certain affiliates, "MAPCO"). It also includes MAPCO's wholesale fuel division, loyalty program, brand and other intellectual property.

"We are committed to growing the MAPCO brand and loyalty program," said Ben Smith , Majors' President.

Majors' President, Ben Smith, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "The acquisition of MAPCO aligns perfectly with our long-term growth and expansion plans. We are confident that this transaction will bring together the strengths and expertise of two industry leaders to better serve the evolving needs of customers and markets. We are committed to growing the MAPCO brand and loyalty program and keeping Mapco's highest standards of service and quality to customers."

The acquisition of Mapco by Majors will leverage the collective knowledge, experience, and resources of both organizations allowing Majors to expand its reach and offering to customers in new and existing markets. Customers and partners of Mapco can expect a seamless transition.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP served as lead legal counsel for Majors.

About Majors Management, LLC

Lawrenceville, GA-based Majors Management, LLC is an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of high-quality branded and unbranded motor fuels. Majors and its affiliates supply fuel to over 1,400 convenience store locations. Majors' current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

