RLH Equity Partners Named to Inc.'s List of Founder-Friendly Investors for the Third Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners is honored to be named to Inc. Business Media's 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors list for the third consecutive year.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media commented, "This year's lineup of Founder-Friendly Investors shows just how powerful the right combination of backer and entrepreneur can be. By going the extra mile for their founder-partners, each of the 2023 honorees has positioned itself as a firm who in-demand entrepreneurs can trust to take their business to the next level."

Rob Rodin, CEO of RLH Equity Partners, observed, "This multi-year recognition of RLH is a testament to our entire firm's commitment to strong, fair, and enduring collaborations with entrepreneurial founders. Because this award is significantly based on Inc's interviews with founders of our portfolio companies, it is an especially powerful reflection of our approach to helping those talented individuals to scale their distinctive businesses."

Chris Lewis, Chair and co-founder of RLH Equity Partners, added, "Today and throughout our firm's 40+ year investment history, we seek to bring to our portfolio companies value-added advice honed by our focus on people-centric businesses. We are honored by the trust placed in us by our portfolio company founders and management teams."

RLH Equity Partners invests, together with entrepreneurial leadership teams, in uniquely positioned, high-growth, knowledge-based B2B services enterprises. Our portfolio companies span the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors and typically have $30-150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team, which averages 15 years of private equity experience, provides strategic and operational guidance to our portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. Our insights and processes to drive enterprise value have been refined over RLH's 40+ year history of successful investing. RLH currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media.

Regulatory Notice: RLH submitted a nomination and paid a participation fee to be considered for this award. Inc. announced the list on October 31, 2023. Evaluation criteria for award selection were determined by Inc. and are described here.

