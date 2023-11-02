Atlas Health and Cone Health to Provide Access to Affordable Healthcare in Greensboro Metropolitan Area

Cone Health joins Atlas Health's client roster of health systems to provide access to thousands of programs and $30 billion in philanthropic aid to patients.

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Health , a market leader in philanthropic aid automation to improve access, affordability, outcomes and health equity for vulnerable populations, today announced its partnership with Cone Health , a not-for-profit network of healthcare providers based in Greensboro, North Carolina. Together, Atlas and Cone Health will improve access and affordability to high-cost treatments across an expanded network of patients, and work to minimize financial toxicity.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cone Health on securing philanthropic aid to improve clinical outcomes and advance health equity," said Atlas Health Founder and CEO Ethan Davidoff. "At Atlas Health, we're focued on driving access and affordability innovation. We've found a willing partner in Cone Health and are excited for the tangible, positive impact we will make on their patients' healthcare journeys."

Medical debt and financial toxicity, otherwise known as the negative impact of a patient's medical expenses on their quality of life, are overwhelming problems for over 100 million Americans, causing them to take on extra jobs, ration food, and give up on their homes. The partnership between Atlas Health and Cone Health will work to spare as many patients from the burden of financial toxicity as possible by trying to improve access and affordability to life-saving care. For example, Atlas Health provides ease of use by automating the philanthropic aid submission process and improves patient engagement by enabling important documentation capture via SMS or email. Patients also never have to worry about tracking down cards or coupons, as their payments go directly into their patient account. This smooth user interface provides peace of mind to providers too, knowing that patients will be guided through the philanthropic aid process by a dedicated team working to uncover all viable solutions.

"For many people, cost is a major barrier to care," explains Dr. Marlon Priest, Cone Health Chief Clinical Officer. "It is important to help our patients connect with the many resources out there to help them pay for their care as seamlessly as possible."

This comes on the heels of a period of sustained momentum for both organizations— including Atlas Health's recent partnerships with Myndshft , Vizient and Acentrus Specialty , as well as Cone Health's newly appointed Chief Technology Officer .

About Atlas Health

Atlas Health automates philanthropic aid to improve access, affordability, outcomes and health equity for vulnerable populations. Through intelligent matching and patient-friendly digital enrollment to 20,000+ philanthropic aid programs, healthcare organizations can improve patient outcomes, advance health equity, reduce the total cost of care and improve the patient experience. Learn more at atlas.health.

About Cone Health

Cone Health is a not-for-profit health care network serving people in Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and surrounding counties. Our brand promise – We Are Right Here With You – is shared by our more than 13,000 employees, 1,800 physician partners and 1,000 volunteers. Learn more at conehealth.com.

